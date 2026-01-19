Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Delta Zeta Sigma

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Delta Zeta Sigma

Blue & White Weekend: Juneteenth Edition

400 E Woodcroft Pkwy

Durham, NC 27713, USA

1 Early Dove Blue & White Weekend Swag Bag
$5
Available until Mar 31

1 Blue & White Weekend drawstring bag, 1 Blue & White Weekend water bottle, Blue & White Weekend sunglasses, and 1 Blue & White Weekend hand towel

1 Blue & White Weekend Swag Bag
$15

1 Blue & White Weekend drawstring bag, 1 Blue & White Weekend water bottle, Blue & White Weekend sunglasses, and 1 Blue & White Weekend hand towel

1 Early Dove Cookout ticket
$25
Available until Mar 31

Menu:

Beef hot dogs, beef hamburgers, fried fish, Fried Chicken, baked beans, green beans, mac & cheese, French fries, watermelon, and chips.

Drinks:

Soda, Gatorade, and water

Children's Cookout Ticket
$10

Menu:

1 Cookout ticket
$35
Available until May 31

Menu:

1 Late Cookout ticket
$45

Menu:

Early Dove Vending Fee - Cookout
$100
Available until Mar 31

This does not include: Tent, table(s), chairs, or food. Food is sold separately. This allows for two people. Anyone else will need to purchase a ticket for the event.

Vending Fee - Cookout
$125
Available until May 31

This does not include: Tent, table(s), chairs, or food. Food is sold separately. This allows for two people. Anyone else will need to purchase a ticket for the event.

Late Vending Fee - Cookout
$150

This does not include: Tent, table(s), chairs, or food. Food is sold separately. This allows for two people. Anyone else will need to purchase a ticket for the event.

Early Dove Vending Fee - White Party
$75
Available until Mar 31

This does not include: Tent, table(s), chairs, or food. Food is sold separately. This allows for two people. Anyone else will need to purchase a ticket for the event.

Vending Fee - White Party
$100
Available until May 31

This does not include: Tent, table(s), chairs, or food. Food is sold separately. This allows for two people. Anyone else will need to purchase a ticket for the event.

Late Vending Fee - White Party
$125

This does not include: Tent, table(s), chairs, or food. Food is sold separately. This allows for two people. Anyone else will need to purchase a ticket for the event.

Non-Profit Table - cook out
Free

This does not include: Tent, table(s), chairs, or food. Food is sold separately. This allows for two people. Anyone else will need to purchase a ticket for the event.

