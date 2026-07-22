Blue Angels Elite Uniform Shop

About this shop
Black Bella Canvas 50/50 cotton, polly blend. These shirts are lightweight and fit true to size.
Champro lightweight practice jersey. Our standard 2 stripe shirt. These come in girls and womens sizes with a v-neck. 10u & 12u will also receive one elite jersey and one exhibition jersey.
These run large and will not be used for 8u girls. 10u & 12u players will recieve one black and one blue pair.
Belts come in 2 sizes
We plan to order custom socks so sizes may vary.
Royal Blue, Champro Brand with mask
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