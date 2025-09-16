Sponsorship for Blue Beautillion 2026

Hosted by
About this event
This is a donation to support a specific Beaux participant or to support the overall Beautillion.
Join us in celebrating and uplifting the young men of the Blue Beautillion! Your ad purchase helps encourage their journey of growth, leadership, and achievement.
• Premier logo placement on all event materials, program book, and signage
• Recognition on website & social media
• Full-page ad in souvenir booklet
• 4 complimentary tickets to the Beautillion Ball
• Recognition during opening/closing ceremonies
• Optional branded activity station or message opportunity
• Logo on event materials & program book
• Recognition on website & social media
• Full-page ad in souvenir booklet
• 3 complimentary tickets
• Recognition during opening/closing ceremonies
• Logo on program materials
• Recognition on website & social media
• Full-page ad in souvenir booklet
• 2 complimentary tickets
• Logo in program book & shared signage
• Full-page ad in souvenir booklet
• 1 complimentary ticket
• Recognition on social media
• Name listed in program book
• Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
• Recognition on social media
• Name listed in program book
• Quarter-page ad in souvenir booklet
• Recognition on social media
