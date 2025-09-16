Eta Theta Sigma Chapter

Eta Theta Sigma Chapter

Sponsorship for Blue Beautillion 2026

Burton Industrial Park

261 NW Corridor Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28540, USA

Beaux Sponsorship
$50

This is a donation to support a specific Beaux participant or to support the overall Beautillion.

Full Color Page Souvenir Journal Ad (Submit by April 10)
$125

Join us in celebrating and uplifting the young men of the Blue Beautillion! Your ad purchase helps encourage their journey of growth, leadership, and achievement.

Half Color Page Souvenir Journal Ad (Submit by April 10)
$100

Join us in celebrating and uplifting the young men of the Blue Beautillion! Your ad purchase helps encourage their journey of growth, leadership, and achievement.

Quarter Color Page Souvenir Journal Ad (Submit by April 10)
$75

Join us in celebrating and uplifting the young men of the Blue Beautillion! Your ad purchase helps encourage their journey of growth, leadership, and achievement.

Business Card, Color Souvenir Journal (Submit by April 10)
$50

Join us in celebrating and uplifting the young men of the Blue Beautillion! Your ad purchase helps encourage their journey of growth, leadership, and achievement.

Platinum Sponsor (Submit by April 10)
$5,000

• Premier logo placement on all event materials, program book, and signage
• Recognition on website & social media
• Full-page ad in souvenir booklet
• 4 complimentary tickets to the Beautillion Ball
• Recognition during opening/closing ceremonies
• Optional branded activity station or message opportunity

Sapphire Sponsor (Submit by April 10)
$3,000

• Logo on event materials & program book
• Recognition on website & social media
• Full-page ad in souvenir booklet
• 3 complimentary tickets
• Recognition during opening/closing ceremonies

Gold Sponsor (Submit by April 10)
$2,500

• Logo on program materials
• Recognition on website & social media
• Full-page ad in souvenir booklet
• 2 complimentary tickets

Silver Sponsor (Submit by April 10)
$1,000

• Logo in program book & shared signage
• Full-page ad in souvenir booklet
• 1 complimentary ticket

• Recognition on social media

Bronze Sponsor (Submit by April 10)
$500

• Name listed in program book

• Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
• Recognition on social media

Friends of the Blue Beautillion Sponsor (Submit by April 10)
$250

• Name listed in program book

• Quarter-page ad in souvenir booklet

• Recognition on social media

