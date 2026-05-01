BLUE - CCA's 2nd Annual Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Jeremy and Brooke Higgins moved to Iowa with their boys in the summer of 2009 to start Calvary Community Church. That fall, they opened Calvary Christian Preschool & Daycare In January 2023, the inspiration to start a Christian school that taught Biblical literacy, American patriotism, objective critical thinking and leadership through service was so strong that the church stepped out in faith and opened enrollment for Kindergarten! Shortly thereafter, the Lord provided a new building opportunity with more classrooms and space to grow. They purchased the new property on Northland Ave NE in November 2023. Created and donated by: Anne Spina
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2026 American Silver Eagle $1 coin minted of one troy ounce .999 fine silver. In plastic case with Numismatic Guaranty Company grading. A black gift pouch is included. Donated by: HillTop Coins
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L Green "Die to Self Live for Christ Gal 2:20" short sleeve thirt, S Burgundy "Take Courage in the Lord Joshua 1:9" short sleeve tshirt, M tan "For When I am Weak Then I am Strong 2 Cor 12:9-10" long sleeve hoodie. Donated by: Shepard West Apparel
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XL Olive "Follow Jesus and Become Fishers of Men" Luke 5:10-11" long sleeve hoodie, L black "Run Your Race for the Eternal Prize Christ has Given You 1 Cor 9:24" short sleeve tshirt, M gray "Immediately They Followed Jesus Matthew 4:18" short sleeve tshirt. Donated by: Shepard West Apparel
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You can teach a dog new tricks and good behavior! Utilize the $75 training gift card from Hackles & Hide K9 Academy along with the no soy, corn or wheat Bixby Liberty Bacon flavor training treats to optimize good behavior. Travel well with the pack of 2 collapsible bowls with whimsical tennis ball design. Donated by: Hackles & Hide K9 Academy and Anne Mellor.
Starting bid
You can teach a dog new tricks and good behavior! Utilize the $75 training gift card from Hackles & Hide K9 Academy along with the no soy, corn or wheat Bixby Liberty Bacon flavor training treats to optimize good behavior. Travel well with the pack of 2 collapsible bowls with whimsical Caution Slurping design. Donated by: Hackles & Hide K9 Academy and Anne Mellor.
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2026 American Silver Eagle $1 coin minted of one troy ounce .999 fine silver. In a plastic pouch. Donated by: Ron's Coins
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Alice in Wonderland Framed Print (14"x18"). Donated by: John & Nancy Sadler
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Beautifully painted American Silver Eagle $1 coin minted at one troy ounce of .999 fine silver. In a plastic case with gift box and certificate of authenticity included. Donated by: Ron's Coins
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One troy ounce .999 fine silver round. Blue gift pouch included. Donated by: HillTop Coins
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Enjoy an evening with friends taste testing 4 different fireciders (2 each of Classic, Dry Hopped, Strawberry Rhubarb, Blackberry) and 2 different Sparks sparkling wine (2 each of White & Sangria). Explore even more with an afternoon or evening with 2 wine/cider tasting certificates. Must be 21 to purchase. Donated by: Fireside Winery
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Stuffed cow, insulated mug, bandana, and 2 each of breakfast item, sandwich, and dessert gift cards. Donated by: Chick-fil-A Lindale
Starting bid
Stuffed cow, insulated tumbler, sunglasses, bandana, and 2 each of breakfast item, sandwich, and dessert gift cards. Donated by: Chick-fil-A Lindale
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Freshly baked goods and goodies including savory & sweet breads, sweets, cookies, and butters. Donated by: Great Harves Bread Company
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Show your support for our first responders with these Honor and Respect Blue Line shoes (M 10.5/W 11.5) and M short-sleeve tshirt. Donated by: Honor and Respect
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Includes three different Toy Story Little People sets. Donated by: Jason & Katrina Fine
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Juno workshop stool. 26" to bottom of seat, 29" to top of seat. Donated by: Electric Supply of Marshalltown
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Vouchers for two free large pizzas and free ice cream cones at Lefty's Convenience Store in Central City. Basket also includes an assortment of yummy snacks and candy! Donated by: Lefty's Convenience Store in Central City
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Picture of Jesus with a crown of thorns on His head and blood dripping. 12" x 16" canvas. Donated by: Madalyn Winkler
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of activies indoors with 3 one-day passes to We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym, XXS grippy socks, S grippy socks, M grippy socks, fidget dough, scented stress balls, spinner toy, yoyo, bendies and compression toy. Donated by: We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym
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