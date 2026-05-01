BLUE - CCA's 2nd Annual Silent Auction

Jeremy and Brooke Higgins moved to Iowa with their boys in the summer of 2009 to start Calvary Community Church. That fall, they opened Calvary Christian Preschool & Daycare In January 2023, the inspiration to start a Christian school that taught Biblical literacy, American patriotism, objective critical thinking and leadership through service was so strong that the church stepped out in faith and opened enrollment for Kindergarten! Shortly thereafter, the Lord provided a new building opportunity with more classrooms and space to grow. They purchased the new property on Northland Ave NE in November 2023. Created and donated by: Anne Spina