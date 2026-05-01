Calvary Christian Academy Inc
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Calvary Christian Academy Inc

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BLUE - CCA's 2nd Annual Silent Auction

"Where CCA Started" Cookie - Value PRICELESS item
"Where CCA Started" Cookie - Value PRICELESS
$10

Starting bid

Jeremy and Brooke Higgins moved to Iowa with their boys in the summer of 2009 to start Calvary Community Church. That fall, they opened Calvary Christian Preschool & Daycare In January 2023, the inspiration to start a Christian school that taught Biblical literacy, American patriotism, objective critical thinking and leadership through service was so strong that the church stepped out in faith and opened enrollment for Kindergarten! Shortly thereafter, the Lord provided a new building opportunity with more classrooms and space to grow. They purchased the new property on Northland Ave NE in November 2023. Created and donated by: Anne Spina

2026 American Silver Eagle #1 - Value $100 item
2026 American Silver Eagle #1 - Value $100 item
2026 American Silver Eagle #1 - Value $100 item
2026 American Silver Eagle #1 - Value $100
$46

Starting bid

2026 American Silver Eagle $1 coin minted of one troy ounce .999 fine silver. In plastic case with Numismatic Guaranty Company grading. A black gift pouch is included. Donated by: HillTop Coins

Glory to God Shirt Set #1 - Value $92 item
Glory to God Shirt Set #1 - Value $92 item
Glory to God Shirt Set #1 - Value $92
$50

Starting bid

L Green "Die to Self Live for Christ Gal 2:20" short sleeve thirt, S Burgundy "Take Courage in the Lord Joshua 1:9" short sleeve tshirt, M tan "For When I am Weak Then I am Strong 2 Cor 12:9-10" long sleeve hoodie. Donated by: Shepard West Apparel

Glory to God Shirt Set #2 - Value $92 item
Glory to God Shirt Set #2 - Value $92 item
Glory to God Shirt Set #2 - Value $92
$50

Starting bid

XL Olive "Follow Jesus and Become Fishers of Men" Luke 5:10-11" long sleeve hoodie, L black "Run Your Race for the Eternal Prize Christ has Given You 1 Cor 9:24" short sleeve tshirt, M gray "Immediately They Followed Jesus Matthew 4:18" short sleeve tshirt. Donated by: Shepard West Apparel

Good Dog - Tennis Balls - Value $91 item
Good Dog - Tennis Balls - Value $91
$45

Starting bid

You can teach a dog new tricks and good behavior! Utilize the $75 training gift card from Hackles & Hide K9 Academy along with the no soy, corn or wheat Bixby Liberty Bacon flavor training treats to optimize good behavior. Travel well with the pack of 2 collapsible bowls with whimsical tennis ball design. Donated by: Hackles & Hide K9 Academy and Anne Mellor.

Good Dog - Caution Slurping - Value $91 item
Good Dog - Caution Slurping - Value $91
$45

Starting bid

You can teach a dog new tricks and good behavior! Utilize the $75 training gift card from Hackles & Hide K9 Academy along with the no soy, corn or wheat Bixby Liberty Bacon flavor training treats to optimize good behavior. Travel well with the pack of 2 collapsible bowls with whimsical Caution Slurping design. Donated by: Hackles & Hide K9 Academy and Anne Mellor.

2026 American Silver Eagle #2 - Value $90 item
2026 American Silver Eagle #2 - Value $90 item
2026 American Silver Eagle #2 - Value $90
$50

Starting bid

2026 American Silver Eagle $1 coin minted of one troy ounce .999 fine silver. In a plastic pouch. Donated by: Ron's Coins

Alice in Wonderland - Value $90 item
Alice in Wonderland - Value $90
$10

Starting bid

Alice in Wonderland Framed Print (14"x18"). Donated by: John & Nancy Sadler

1999 Painted American Silver Eagle - Value $88 item
1999 Painted American Silver Eagle - Value $88 item
1999 Painted American Silver Eagle - Value $88 item
1999 Painted American Silver Eagle - Value $88
$50

Starting bid

Beautifully painted American Silver Eagle $1 coin minted at one troy ounce of .999 fine silver. In a plastic case with gift box and certificate of authenticity included. Donated by: Ron's Coins

God Bless America Silver Round - Value $85 item
God Bless America Silver Round - Value $85 item
God Bless America Silver Round - Value $85
$50

Starting bid

One troy ounce .999 fine silver round. Blue gift pouch included. Donated by: HillTop Coins

Fireside Winery Gift Basket - Value $85 item
Fireside Winery Gift Basket - Value $85
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening with friends taste testing 4 different fireciders (2 each of Classic, Dry Hopped, Strawberry Rhubarb, Blackberry) and 2 different Sparks sparkling wine (2 each of White & Sangria). Explore even more with an afternoon or evening with 2 wine/cider tasting certificates. Must be 21 to purchase. Donated by: Fireside Winery

Chick-Fil-A Goodies with Insulated Mug - Value $80 item
Chick-Fil-A Goodies with Insulated Mug - Value $80
$40

Starting bid

Stuffed cow, insulated mug, bandana, and 2 each of breakfast item, sandwich, and dessert gift cards. Donated by: Chick-fil-A Lindale

Chick-Fil-A Goodies with Sunglasses & Tumbler - Value $80 item
Chick-Fil-A Goodies with Sunglasses & Tumbler - Value $80
$40

Starting bid

Stuffed cow, insulated tumbler, sunglasses, bandana, and 2 each of breakfast item, sandwich, and dessert gift cards. Donated by: Chick-fil-A Lindale

Harvest Bread Company Basket - Value $80 item
Harvest Bread Company Basket - Value $80
$40

Starting bid

Freshly baked goods and goodies including savory & sweet breads, sweets, cookies, and butters. Donated by: Great Harves Bread Company

Honor and Respect Blue Line Basket - Value $80 item
Honor and Respect Blue Line Basket - Value $80
$25

Starting bid

Show your support for our first responders with these Honor and Respect Blue Line shoes (M 10.5/W 11.5) and M short-sleeve tshirt. Donated by: Honor and Respect

Toy Story Fisher Price Little People Basket - Value $80 item
Toy Story Fisher Price Little People Basket - Value $80 item
Toy Story Fisher Price Little People Basket - Value $80 item
Toy Story Fisher Price Little People Basket - Value $80
$35

Starting bid

Includes three different Toy Story Little People sets. Donated by: Jason & Katrina Fine

Juno Work Stool - Value $75 item
Juno Work Stool - Value $75
$35

Starting bid

Juno workshop stool. 26" to bottom of seat, 29" to top of seat. Donated by: Electric Supply of Marshalltown

Snack Basket - Value $75 item
Snack Basket - Value $75
$35

Starting bid

Vouchers for two free large pizzas and free ice cream cones at Lefty's Convenience Store in Central City. Basket also includes an assortment of yummy snacks and candy! Donated by: Lefty's Convenience Store in Central City

Jesus Painting - Value $75 item
Jesus Painting - Value $75
$35

Starting bid

Picture of Jesus with a crown of thorns on His head and blood dripping. 12" x 16" canvas. Donated by: Madalyn Winkler

Kids Gym Gift Basket - Value $75 item
Kids Gym Gift Basket - Value $75
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of activies indoors with 3 one-day passes to We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym, XXS grippy socks, S grippy socks, M grippy socks, fidget dough, scented stress balls, spinner toy, yoyo, bendies and compression toy. Donated by: We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!