The Blue-Collar Project

The Blue-Collar Project

Blue-Collar Project 4th Annual Golf Classic

9526 Dr Perry Rd

Ijamsville, MD 21754, USA

The Craftsman
$3,500

- 2 foursomes
- Headline Logo recognition on welcome banner &
awards reception banner.
- Large Logo recognition in event program & pre /post
tournament promotions.
- Recognition on cart screen during play and throughout
the weekend!
- Reserved seating for 8 at awards reception cook out.
- Opportunity to put 1 item in goodie bag for each player.
- Opportunity to speak (3 minutes) at awards reception.
- One gold ticket pack per player = 1 mulligan, 1- 50/50
ball drop, 10 door prize tickets each

The Journeyman
$2,500

- 1 foursome
- Recognition on top corners of welcome banner &
awards reception banner.
- Logo recognition in event program & pre / post tournament promotions.
- Recognition on cart screen during play and throughout the weekend!
- Reserved seating for 4 at awards reception dinner.
- Opportunity to put 1 item in goody bag for each player.
- Recognition at Opening Ceremony.

The Apprentice
$2,000

- 1 foursome
- Recognition on bottom corners of welcome banner & awards reception banner
- Logo recognition in program & pre / post tournament promotions.
- Reserved seating for 4 at awards reception dinner.
- Opportunity to put 1 item in goody bag for each player
- Recognition at opening Ceremony.

Cigar Sponsor
$1,800

- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at cigar table.
- Logo on cigar band given to all players.

Welcome Cocktail Sponsor
$1,800

- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at Cocktail Bar.

and on cups.

Scotty's Vodka Cocktail Station Sponsor
$1,800

- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at Cocktail station and on cups

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,500

- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage on beverage carts.

Awards Banquet Sponsor
$1,500

- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at Banquet

Goodie Bag Sponsor
$1,500

- 1 foursome
- Recognition Logo on Goodie Bag for every player.
- Opportunity to place one item in Goodie Bag

Contest Sponsor
$1,500

- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at contest.
- Recognition at winner presentation

Breakfast Sandwich Sponsor
$1,300

- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at Sandwich station.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,300

- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at lunch station.

Hole Sponsor with 4 some
$1,250

- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at 1 Tee Box or Green.

Practice Range Sponsor
$500

- Recognition signage at both ends of Driving Range.
two signs

Mulligan Sponsor
$500

- Recognition Logo on mulligan Tickets
- Opportunity to make it a coupon/ gift card

Photographer Sponsor
$500

- Recognition signage on Photographer cart during play.
- Recognition at awards reception.

Hole Sponsor
$300

- Recognition signage at "T" box or Greens.

Add a donation for The Blue-Collar Project

$

