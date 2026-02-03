Blue-Collar Project 4th Annual Golf Classic

Hosted by
- 2 foursomes
- Headline Logo recognition on welcome banner &
awards reception banner.
- Large Logo recognition in event program & pre /post
tournament promotions.
- Recognition on cart screen during play and throughout
the weekend!
- Reserved seating for 8 at awards reception cook out.
- Opportunity to put 1 item in goodie bag for each player.
- Opportunity to speak (3 minutes) at awards reception.
- One gold ticket pack per player = 1 mulligan, 1- 50/50
ball drop, 10 door prize tickets each
- 1 foursome
- Recognition on top corners of welcome banner &
awards reception banner.
- Logo recognition in event program & pre / post tournament promotions.
- Recognition on cart screen during play and throughout the weekend!
- Reserved seating for 4 at awards reception dinner.
- Opportunity to put 1 item in goody bag for each player.
- Recognition at Opening Ceremony.
- 1 foursome
- Recognition on bottom corners of welcome banner & awards reception banner
- Logo recognition in program & pre / post tournament promotions.
- Reserved seating for 4 at awards reception dinner.
- Opportunity to put 1 item in goody bag for each player
- Recognition at opening Ceremony.
- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at cigar table.
- Logo on cigar band given to all players.
- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at Cocktail Bar.
and on cups.
- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at Cocktail station and on cups
- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage on beverage carts.
- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at Banquet
- 1 foursome
- Recognition Logo on Goodie Bag for every player.
- Opportunity to place one item in Goodie Bag
- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at contest.
- Recognition at winner presentation
- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at Sandwich station.
- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at lunch station.
- 1 foursome
- Recognition signage at 1 Tee Box or Green.
- Recognition signage at both ends of Driving Range.
two signs
- Recognition Logo on mulligan Tickets
- Opportunity to make it a coupon/ gift card
- Recognition signage on Photographer cart during play.
- Recognition at awards reception.
- Recognition signage at "T" box or Greens.
$
