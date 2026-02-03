Blue-Collar Project 4th Annual Golf Classic

- 2 foursomes

- Headline Logo recognition on welcome banner &

awards reception banner.

- Large Logo recognition in event program & pre /post

tournament promotions.

- Recognition on cart screen during play and throughout

the weekend!

- Reserved seating for 8 at awards reception cook out.

- Opportunity to put 1 item in goodie bag for each player.

- Opportunity to speak (3 minutes) at awards reception.

- One gold ticket pack per player = 1 mulligan, 1- 50/50

ball drop, 10 door prize tickets each