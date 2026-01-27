1st MarDiv Social Fund

Offered by

1st MarDiv Social Fund

About this shop

Blue Diamond Swag FUTURE

Blue Diamond Coin item
Blue Diamond Coin item
Blue Diamond Coin
$15

3.5 inches tall by 2.5 inches wide


Glossy Finish

Front: Historic Blue Diamond Insignia


Back: Unit logos for current subordinate regiments and independent battalions form the border of the

Eagle, Globe, and Anchor with "USMC" and "1ST MARINE DIVISION" in the center and

"NO BETTER FRIEND" and "NO WORSE ENEMY" on the sides.

Green T-shirt item
Green T-shirt item
Green T-shirt item
Green T-shirt
$20

60% Cotton 40% Polyester Blendd

Black T-shirt item
Black T-shirt item
Black T-shirt item
Black T-shirt
$20

60% Cotton 40% Polyester Blend

Green Hoodie item
Green Hoodie item
Green Hoodie item
Green Hoodie
$40

50% Cotton 50% Polyester Blend

XXL Green Hoodie item
XXL Green Hoodie item
XXL Green Hoodie item
XXL Green Hoodie
$45

50% Cotton 50% Polyester Blend

Extra Extra Large

Black Hoodie item
Black Hoodie item
Black Hoodie item
Black Hoodie
$40

50% Cotton 50% Polyester Blend

XXL Black Hoodie item
XXL Black Hoodie item
XXL Black Hoodie item
XXL Black Hoodie
$45

50% Cotton 50% Polyester Blend

Extra Extra Large

Red Hawaiian Shirt item
Red Hawaiian Shirt item
Red Hawaiian Shirt item
Red Hawaiian Shirt
$55

Polyester/moisture wicking fabric

Blue Hawaiian Shirt item
Blue Hawaiian Shirt item
Blue Hawaiian Shirt item
Blue Hawaiian Shirt
$55

Polyester/Moisture Wicking Fabric

Trucker Hat item
Trucker Hat
$20

Mesh snap back

One Size Fits All

Lapel Pin item
Lapel Pin
$10

Perfect gift for current or future Veteran friends, or yourself if retirement/EAS is around the corner!

1 1/4 inches tall

Blue Diamond Cufflinks - GOLD item
Blue Diamond Cufflinks - GOLD
$25

Look sharp in your service and dress uniforms with these unique cufflinks.


MCO 1020.34H: Marine Corps Uniform Regulations, Page 1-228:

"Unit specific cuff links ARE authorized."

Blue Diamond Cufflinks - SILVER item
Blue Diamond Cufflinks - SILVER
$25

Look sharp in your service and dress uniforms with these unique cufflinks.


MCO 1020.34H: Marine Corps Uniform Regulations, Page 1-228:

"Unit specific cuff links ARE authorized."

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