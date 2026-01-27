Blue Diamond Swag FUTURE

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3.5 inches tall by 2.5 inches wide
Glossy Finish
Front: Historic Blue Diamond Insignia
Back: Unit logos for current subordinate regiments and independent battalions form the border of the
Eagle, Globe, and Anchor with "USMC" and "1ST MARINE DIVISION" in the center and
"NO BETTER FRIEND" and "NO WORSE ENEMY" on the sides.
60% Cotton 40% Polyester Blendd
60% Cotton 40% Polyester Blend
50% Cotton 50% Polyester Blend
50% Cotton 50% Polyester Blend
Extra Extra Large
50% Cotton 50% Polyester Blend
50% Cotton 50% Polyester Blend
Extra Extra Large
Polyester/moisture wicking fabric
Polyester/Moisture Wicking Fabric
Mesh snap back
One Size Fits All
Perfect gift for current or future Veteran friends, or yourself if retirement/EAS is around the corner!
1 1/4 inches tall
Look sharp in your service and dress uniforms with these unique cufflinks.
MCO 1020.34H: Marine Corps Uniform Regulations, Page 1-228:
"Unit specific cuff links ARE authorized."
Look sharp in your service and dress uniforms with these unique cufflinks.
MCO 1020.34H: Marine Corps Uniform Regulations, Page 1-228:
"Unit specific cuff links ARE authorized."
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