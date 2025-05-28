2025 Blue Guardian Foundation Annual Golf Tournament

Dallas, TX 75232, USA
- One (1) year logo display on Blue Guardian Foundation website/social media
- Recognition as Chief Sponsor across all BGF events;
-logo on even banners, signage at multiple holes
-4(4 man) team entries
-Tournament Polos
-Option for booth set-up
-Option to speak before tournament or during awards ceremony
-includes continental breakfast and lunch for all players
-BGF glass plaque title sponsor award
- One (1) year logo display on our website/social media
- Recognition as Lieutenant Sponsor at all BGF events
-Three (4 man) team entries
-Tournament Polos
-Logo signage at multiple holes
-Option to speak before tournament or during awards ceremony
-Option for booth set-up
-BGF glass plaque title sponsor award
-includes continental breakfast and lunch for all players
-One (1) year logo display on Blue Guardian Foundation website/social media
-Two 4 man team entries
-Logo on event banner
-Logo signage at one hole
-includes continental breakfast and lunch for all players
-One (1) year logo display on Blue Guardian Foundation website/social media
-Logo on event banner
-Logo signage at one hole
-One 4 man team entries
-includes continental breakfast and lunch for all players
Includes a 4-man team admission for the tournament
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing