2025 Blue Guardian Foundation Annual Golf Tournament

2200 W Red Bird Ln

Dallas, TX 75232, USA

Chief Sponsor
$20,000

- One (1) year logo display on Blue Guardian Foundation website/social media
- Recognition as Chief Sponsor across all BGF events;

-logo on even banners, signage at multiple holes

-4(4 man) team entries

-Tournament Polos

-Option for booth set-up

-Option to speak before tournament or during awards ceremony

-includes continental breakfast and lunch for all players

-BGF glass plaque title sponsor award

Lieutenant Sponsor
$10,000

- One (1) year logo display on our website/social media
- Recognition as Lieutenant Sponsor at all BGF events

-Three (4 man) team entries

-Tournament Polos

-Logo signage at multiple holes

-Option to speak before tournament or during awards ceremony

-Option for booth set-up

-BGF glass plaque title sponsor award

-includes continental breakfast and lunch for all players

Sergeant Sponsor
$5,000

-One (1) year logo display on Blue Guardian Foundation website/social media
-Two 4 man team entries

-Logo on event banner

-Logo signage at one hole

-includes continental breakfast and lunch for all players

Detective Sponsor
$2,000

-One (1) year logo display on Blue Guardian Foundation website/social media

-Logo on event banner

-Logo signage at one hole
-One 4 man team entries

-includes continental breakfast and lunch for all players

4-Man Team
$600
Includes a 4-man team admission for the tournament

