Blue Heron Foundation's Silent Auction

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Two (2) tickets FOR ANY HOME GAME DURING THE CHICAGO WOLVES 2025-26 REGULAR SEASON
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This certificate is good for 4 North Goal tickets to any 2026 regular season home match played at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Certificates must be redeemed at least 72 hours prior to kickoff and are subject to availability.
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Custom Framed piece. These pieces will stand out in any collection or man cave.
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The Jibarito Stop
This certificate entitles the bearer to a Dinner for Two at The Jibarito Stop.
The experience includes:
• One shared Appetizer
• One Cocktail per guest
• Two Entrées
Enjoy an evening of authentic Puerto Rican cuisine and warm hospitality.
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3 hours of Cleaning
Starting bid
3 hours of cleaning
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Marea Privatizare, Restructurarea Proprietatii by Cristina Chiriac-Phd
(Romanian version)
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Business Etiquette Secrets- The fast Track to Professional Authority by Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu
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Slefuitori de visuri-CUM SA SCHIMBI LUMEA SI PE TINE ODATA CU EA-by Crstina Chriac -PhD
(romanian version )
Starting bid
4 HOURS OF HOUSE MAINTANENCE BY ACE MAINTANANCE CHICAGO
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