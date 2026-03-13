Hosted by

Chamber for Romanian American Trade and Industry

About this event

Sales closed

Blue Heron Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4648 Church St, Skokie, IL 60076, USA

Chicago Wolves 2 Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Two (2) tickets FOR ANY HOME GAME DURING THE CHICAGO WOLVES 2025-26 REGULAR SEASON

Four (4) tickets at Chicago Stars FC item
Four (4) tickets at Chicago Stars FC
$50

Starting bid

This certificate is good for 4 North Goal tickets to any 2026 regular season home match played at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Certificates must be redeemed at least 72 hours prior to kickoff and are subject to availability.  

Chicago Cubs Framed Heritage Banner 12x34 item
Chicago Cubs Framed Heritage Banner 12x34
$50

Starting bid

Chicago Cubs Framed Heritage Banner 12x34

Custom Framed piece. These pieces will stand out in any collection or man cave.

Dinner for Two at The Jibarito Stop item
Dinner for Two at The Jibarito Stop
$50

Starting bid

The Jibarito Stop

This certificate entitles the bearer to a Dinner for Two at The Jibarito Stop.

The experience includes:

• One shared Appetizer

• One Cocktail per guest

• Two Entrées

Enjoy an evening of authentic Puerto Rican cuisine and warm hospitality.

Priehl Cleaning item
Priehl Cleaning
$100

Starting bid

3 hours of Cleaning

Priehl Cleaning item
Priehl Cleaning
$100

Starting bid

3 hours of cleaning

Marea Privatizare item
Marea Privatizare
$20

Starting bid

Marea Privatizare, Restructurarea Proprietatii by Cristina Chiriac-Phd

(Romanian version)


Business Etiquette Secrets item
Business Etiquette Secrets
$20

Starting bid

Business Etiquette Secrets- The fast Track to Professional Authority by Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu

Slefuitori de Visuri item
Slefuitori de Visuri
$20

Starting bid

Slefuitori de visuri-CUM SA SCHIMBI LUMEA SI PE TINE ODATA CU EA-by Crstina Chriac -PhD

(romanian version )

120 item
120
$120

Starting bid

4 HOURS OF HOUSE MAINTANENCE BY ACE MAINTANANCE CHICAGO

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