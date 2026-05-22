Blue Hills Elementary PTA 26-27

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About this shop
Your membership directly supports our goal of making Blue Hills a welcoming, inclusive community for all our families.
Your program donation helps us continue to provide our amazing school based programs this school year. These programs include Project Cornerstone, Bobcat Laps, Assemblies, and so much more!
Your disaster preparedness donation helps us ensure that all students and classrooms have the supplies needed in case of emergency.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!