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Blue Hills Elementary PTA

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Blue Hills Elementary PTA 26-27

Membership
$35

Your membership directly supports our goal of making Blue Hills a welcoming, inclusive community for all our families.

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Program Donation
$50

Your program donation helps us continue to provide our amazing school based programs this school year. These programs include Project Cornerstone, Bobcat Laps, Assemblies, and so much more!

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Disaster Preparedness
$5

Your disaster preparedness donation helps us ensure that all students and classrooms have the supplies needed in case of emergency.

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Add a donation for Blue Hills Elementary PTA

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!