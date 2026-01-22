2026 Silent Auction

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Donated by Amanda Steiner. Basket includes:
Valued at $215. https://www.vagaro.com/amandashyleesalon
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Donated by Marnie Cox. The basket includes:
Valued at $75
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Donated by Longbottom Coffee and Human Bean. Includes:
Valued at $57.80. https://longbottomcoffee.com
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Donated by Longbottom Coffee and Human Bean. Includes:
Valued at $57.80. https://longbottomcoffee.com
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Donated by the Piccolo Mondo. Includes Ladder Golf Ball Target Toss and a $50 gift card to Piccolo Mondo. Valued at $90. https://www.piccolomondotoys.com
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Donated by the Portland Leather Company. Item is a Large Firefly Bucket Bag in the color of Sienna. Valued at $104. https://www.portlandleathergoods.com
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Donated by Burgerville. Includes a tote, jar of Burgerville sauce, and a $30 gift card. Valued at $50. https://www.burgerville.com
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Donated by Dave's Killer Bread. The Gift Pack which includes:
1 DKB Reusable thermal Bag
1 DKB Apron
1 DKB hot drink Mug
1 DKB Oven mitt
1 DKB Spatula
2 Free Bread Coupons and 20 pack of DKB Organic Snack Bars. Valued at $40. https://www.daveskillerbread.com
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Donated by Kaady Car Wash. Item includes 5 vouchers for an Advanced Car Wash. Valued at $50. https://kaady.com
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Donated by Al's Home and Garden and Blooming Junction. Includes voucher for 12 - 4" Al's Garden Market Edible plants from Al's (expires 5/15/26) and a $50 gift card for Blooming Junction. Valued at $95. https://als-gardencenter.com
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Donated by Farmhouse Flowers. Includes a voucher for 1 hanging basket. Valued at $45. https://www.farmhouse-flowers.com
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Donated by Farmhouse Flowers. Includes a voucher for 1 hanging basket. Valued at $45. https://www.farmhouse-flowers.com
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Donated by VanderZanden Real Estate Group. Item includes 2 - $25 Fandango Gift Cards. Valued at $50. https://www.vdzhomes.com
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Donated by Bullwinkles. Item includes 2 - $20 arcade cards and a large 1-topping pizza. Valued at $66. https://bullwinkles.com
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Donated by Frog Pond Farm. Item includes season passes for 8 individuals to The Frog Pond Farm in Wilsonville. Come on out and enjoy spending time on a real farm. Visit, feed, and interact with 80+ animals, relax in our picnic area, play on the playground, bounce in our bounce park, and get competitive with 15+ yard games.. Code must be redeemed by 10/25/2026. Valued at $374. https://www.thefrogpondfarm.com
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Donated by Hopscotch Portland. Item includes 4 General Admission gift certificates to Hopscotch. Valued at $96. https://letshopscotch.com/locations/portland
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Donated by K1 Speed. Item includes 2 donation cards, each good for 1 race and license. Valued at $75. https://www.k1speed.com
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Donated by King Pins and McMenamins. Play at the arcade and then grab dinner across the parking lot! Includes $50 ArcadePlay Gift Card to be used towards arcade, laser tag and VR at King Pins and a $50 Gift Card to McMenamins. Valued at $100. https://mykingpins.com
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Donated by Park Lanes Family Entertainment Center. Item is a Family Fun Pass which includes one bowling lane for 2 hours of bowling for up to 6 guests. Shoes are included. Valued at $110. https://www.parklanes.net
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Donated by Langers Entertainment Group. Have fun at Langers in Sherwood with a Family 4-pack, which includes:
Valued at $288. https://langersfun.com
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Donated by Hollywood Theatre and The Cheesecake Factory. Item includes a $50 to The Cheesecake Factory and 2 guest passes and popcorn at the Hollywood Theater. Guest pass is good for admission to regular programming at the historic nonprofit Hollywood Theatre. No expiration date, may not be used for special events and must be redeemed at the door. It can be redeemed in advance at the Box Office during regular Box Office business hours. Valued at $84. https://hollywoodtheatre.org https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com
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Donated by Tualatin Island Greens. Item includes 1 card for 2 buckets of balls, 2 drinks and 2 rounds of mini golf. Valued at $50. https://www.tualatinislandgreens.com
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Donated by Hillsboro Hops. Item includes a voucher for 4 Field Reserved tickets to a Hillsboro Hops game this season. Valued at $96. https://www.milb.com/hillsboro
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Donated by the Portland Timbers and the Timber Army. Basket includes:
Valued at $240. https://www.timbers.com https://107ist.org/timbersarmy/
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Donated by Camp BowWow. Item includes:
Expires 10/31/26. Valued at $136. https://www.campbowwow.com/hillsboro/
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Donated by Ona's Patisserie. Item includes a gift certificate for one box of assorted cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie in North Plains. Expires 2/26/2027. Valued at $27. https://onaspatisserie.com
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Donated by Ona's Patisserie. Item includes a gift certificate for one box of assorted cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie in North Plains. Expires 2/26/2027. Valued at $27. https://onaspatisserie.com
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Donated by Ona's Patisserie. Item includes a gift certificate for one box of assorted cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie in North Plains. Expires 2/26/2027. Valued at $27. https://onaspatisserie.com
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Donated by Ona's Patisserie. Item includes a gift certificate for one box of assorted cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie in North Plains. Expires 2/26/2027. Valued at $27. https://onaspatisserie.com
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Donated by The Meating Place. Includes 1 $50 gift card to The Meating Place. Valued at $50. https://meatingplacepdx.com
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Donated by David Hill Winery. Item includes wine tasting for 4 at David Hill Winery in Forest Grove. Expires 3/6/2027. Valued at $96. https://www.davidhillwinery.com
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Donated by Stoller Wine Group. Enjoy a Classic wine tasting for 4 in Dayton at the Stoller Family Estate. Expires 3/31/2027. Valued at $100. https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com
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Donated by Dobbes Family Winery. Item includes a wine tasting for four guests with a Cheese and Charcuterie Pairing at Dobbes Family Winery in Dundee. Valued at $130. https://dobbesfamilywinery.com
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Donated by Willamette Valley Vineyards. Receive a VIP Tour and Tasting for up to 6 people at their Estate in the Salem Hills. You'll enjoy a private winery tour and wine tasting led by a Winery Ambassador. The tour will last approximately 90 minutes and will give you a behind the scenes look at the winery, complete with stories, exclusive wine offerings and a cheese plate. Valued at $300. https://www.wvv.com/
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Donated by Barre3 Orenco Station. This item includes a Private 45-minute or 60-minute Signature Class, up to 20 people and 1 hr lobby use for social event/team bonding after class. Valued at $600. https://barre3.com/studio-locations/orenco-station
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Donated by Meraki Fitness. Includes:
Valued at $190. www.merakihillsboro.com
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Donated by The Movement Park. Item is a Gift Certificate for 1 month of Unlimited parkour classes. Valued at $150. www.themovementpark.com
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Donated by SafeSplash Swim School. Item includes a voucher for one month of free group lessons for 1 swimmer at SafeSplash Swim School in Hillsboro. Swimmer will receive 4 swim lessons and a waived registration fee. Valued at $152. https://www.safesplash.com/locations/hillsboro-or
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Donated by Enchanted Forest. Fun for all ages. Visit a world of enchantment with Storybook Lane, Western Town, English Village, Rides and much more. Item includes 4 admission tickets to the Enchanted Forest. Valued at $116. https://www.enchantedforest.com
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Donated by Oaks Park. Item includes 4 Ride Bracelets on any standard amusement park operating day. Not valid on July 4. Expires 10/31/2026. Valued at $197.80. https://www.oakspark.com
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Donated by OMSI. Item includes 4 general admission tickets to OMSI. These tickets include admission to Turbine Hall, Natural Sciences Hall, and the Science Playground. Expires 3/31/2027. Valued at $80. https://omsi.edu
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Donated by the Oregon Coast Aquarium. Includes 2 general admission tickets to the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport. Expires 2/17/2027. Valued at $59.90. https://aquarium.org
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Donated by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Include 2 complimentary tickets for performances from now to October 24, 2026. Reservations must be made for performances with 50 or more seats available at time of booking. Orders must be made by phone or in person. Valued at $150. https://www.osfashland.org
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Donated by the Oregon Symphony. Enjoy two tickets to one of the following classical concerts at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall:
Valued at $100. Must be redeemed by 5/17/26. https://www.orsymphony.org
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Donated by Theatre in the Grove. Item is a Flex Pass for 2025-2026 season. You get 6 tickets to any of their remaining shows for the 2025-2026 season. Shows and dates are:
Valued at $120. https://titg.org
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Donated by Voicebox Karaoke. Get a karaoke party package which includes:
Service charge of $30 for suite rental is due upon redemption.Valued at $200. https://voiceboxkaraoke.com
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Donated by Wildlife Safari. Item includes 2 admission tickets to the Wildlife Safari in Winston, OR. Expires on 3/6/27. Valued at $59. https://wildlifesafari.net
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Donated by Wings and Waves Waterpark. Item includes 2 general admission tickets to the Wings and Waves Waterpark in McMinnville. Valued at $63.98. https://www.wingsandwaveswaterpark.com
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Donated by the World Forestry Center. Includes 2 complimentary 4-admission passes to the World Forestry Center's Discovery Museum. Valued at $64. https://worldforestry.org
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Donated by the World Forestry Center. Includes 2 complimentary 4-admission passes to the World Forestry Center's Discovery Museum. Valued at $64. https://worldforestry.org
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