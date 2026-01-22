Hosted by

Blue Jay Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

29174 NW King St, North Plains, OR 97133, USA

Hair Care Bundle item
Hair Care Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Donated by Amanda Steiner. Basket includes:

  • $65 Gift Certificate for Hair Services with Amanda at Shylee's Salon in North Plains
  • K18 Damage Shield pH Protective Shampoo (8.5 oz)
  • K18 Damage Shield Protective Conditioner (8.5 oz)
  • K18 HeatBounce Conditioning Heat Protectant (4 oz)
  • Color WOW Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish (1.8 oz)

Valued at $215. https://www.vagaro.com/amandashyleesalon

Kitchen Fun Basket item
Kitchen Fun Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Marnie Cox. The basket includes:

  • Martinelli's Sparkling Cider - 2 bottles
  • REDUCE Mug
  • Durant Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Bob's Red Mill - 13 Bean Soup Mix
  • Bob's Red Mill - Honey Oat Granola
  • Neon Flex Straws
  • ACT II Butter Popcorn
  • Dobie Pads
  • ﻿﻿﻿BIG Marionberry Jam
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Lindt Assorted Chocolate Truffles
  • Freeze Dried SweetTarts
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Soft Grip Bag Clips
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Crème Brulee Cashews
  • Heavy Duty Scrub Sponges
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Dawn Platinum Dishwashing Liquid
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Spangler Candy Canes
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Cooking With Pride - Scraper
  • Dried Wild Blueberries
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿2 Pack Waffle Kitchen Towels
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Deluxe Kitchen Shears
  • Dish Clothes 

Valued at $75

Coffee Special #1 item
Coffee Special #1
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Longbottom Coffee and Human Bean. Includes:

  • 2 - 1 lb. bags of coffee from Longbottom.
  • $20 Gift Card for Human Bean

Valued at $57.80. https://longbottomcoffee.com

https://thehumanbean.com

Coffee Special #2 item
Coffee Special #2
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Longbottom Coffee and Human Bean. Includes:

  • 2 - 1 lb. bags of coffee from Longbottom.
  • $20 Gift Card for Human Bean

Valued at $57.80. https://longbottomcoffee.com

https://thehumanbean.com

Ladder Golf Ball Target Toss and Gift Card item
Ladder Golf Ball Target Toss and Gift Card
$45

Starting bid

Donated by the Piccolo Mondo. Includes Ladder Golf Ball Target Toss and a $50 gift card to Piccolo Mondo. Valued at $90. https://www.piccolomondotoys.com

Portland Leather Bag item
Portland Leather Bag
$55

Starting bid

Donated by the Portland Leather Company. Item is a Large Firefly Bucket Bag in the color of Sienna. Valued at $104. https://www.portlandleathergoods.com

Burgerville Basket item
Burgerville Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Burgerville. Includes a tote, jar of Burgerville sauce, and a $30 gift card. Valued at $50. https://www.burgerville.com

Dave's Killer Bread Gift Pack item
Dave's Killer Bread Gift Pack
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Dave's Killer Bread. The Gift Pack which includes: 

    1 DKB Reusable thermal Bag

    1 DKB Apron 

    1 DKB hot drink Mug

    1 DKB Oven mitt

    1 DKB Spatula

    2 Free Bread Coupons and 20 pack of DKB Organic Snack Bars. Valued at $40. https://www.daveskillerbread.com

Wash Away Winter at the Car Wash item
Wash Away Winter at the Car Wash item
Wash Away Winter at the Car Wash
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Kaady Car Wash. Item includes 5 vouchers for an Advanced Car Wash. Valued at $50. https://kaady.com

Garden Gifts item
Garden Gifts item
Garden Gifts
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Al's Home and Garden and Blooming Junction. Includes voucher for 12 - 4" Al's Garden Market Edible plants from Al's (expires 5/15/26) and a $50 gift card for Blooming Junction. Valued at $95. https://als-gardencenter.com

https://www.bloomingjunction.com

Hanging Basket #1 item
Hanging Basket #1
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Farmhouse Flowers. Includes a voucher for 1 hanging basket. Valued at $45. https://www.farmhouse-flowers.com

Hanging Basket #2 item
Hanging Basket #2
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Farmhouse Flowers. Includes a voucher for 1 hanging basket. Valued at $45. https://www.farmhouse-flowers.com

Movie Tickets item
Movie Tickets item
Movie Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Donated by VanderZanden Real Estate Group. Item includes 2 - $25 Fandango Gift Cards. Valued at $50. https://www.vdzhomes.com

Arcade and Pizza item
Arcade and Pizza
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Bullwinkles. Item includes 2 - $20 arcade cards and a large 1-topping pizza. Valued at $66. https://bullwinkles.com

Season Passes for Frog Pond Farm item
Season Passes for Frog Pond Farm item
Season Passes for Frog Pond Farm
$125

Starting bid

Donated by Frog Pond Farm. Item includes season passes for 8 individuals to The Frog Pond Farm in Wilsonville. Come on out and enjoy spending time on a real farm. Visit, feed, and interact with 80+ animals, relax in our picnic area, play on the playground, bounce in our bounce park, and get competitive with 15+ yard games.. Code must be redeemed by 10/25/2026. Valued at $374. https://www.thefrogpondfarm.com

Family Outing to Hopscotch item
Family Outing to Hopscotch
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Hopscotch Portland. Item includes 4 General Admission gift certificates to Hopscotch. Valued at $96. https://letshopscotch.com/locations/portland

Race at K1 Speed item
Race at K1 Speed
$30

Starting bid

Donated by K1 Speed. Item includes 2 donation cards, each good for 1 race and license. Valued at $75. https://www.k1speed.com

Arcade and Dinner item
Arcade and Dinner item
Arcade and Dinner
$50

Starting bid

Donated by King Pins and McMenamins. Play at the arcade and then grab dinner across the parking lot! Includes $50 ArcadePlay Gift Card to be used towards arcade, laser tag and VR at King Pins and a $50 Gift Card to McMenamins. Valued at $100. https://mykingpins.com

https://www.mcmenamins.com

Family Bowling item
Family Bowling item
Family Bowling
$55

Starting bid

Donated by Park Lanes Family Entertainment Center. Item is a Family Fun Pass which includes one bowling lane for 2 hours of bowling for up to 6 guests. Shoes are included. Valued at $110. https://www.parklanes.net

Family 4-Pack at Langers item
Family 4-Pack at Langers item
Family 4-Pack at Langers
$160

Starting bid

Donated by Langers Entertainment Group. Have fun at Langers in Sherwood with a Family 4-pack, which includes:

  • 4 - Passes to Laser Tag
  • 4 - Passes for Bowling
  • 4 - Shoe Rentals
  • 4 - Passes for Rock Climbing
  • 4 - $5 Bonus Bucks for Arcade use
  • 4 - Passes to Timber Town

Valued at $288. https://langersfun.com

Dinner and a Show Date Night item
Dinner and a Show Date Night item
Dinner and a Show Date Night
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Hollywood Theatre and The Cheesecake Factory. Item includes a $50 to The Cheesecake Factory and 2 guest passes and popcorn at the Hollywood Theater. Guest pass is good for admission to regular programming at the historic nonprofit Hollywood Theatre. No expiration date, may not be used for special events and must be redeemed at the door. It can be redeemed in advance at the Box Office during regular Box Office business hours. Valued at $84. https://hollywoodtheatre.org https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com

Golf with a Friend item
Golf with a Friend item
Golf with a Friend
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Tualatin Island Greens. Item includes 1 card for 2 buckets of balls, 2 drinks and 2 rounds of mini golf. Valued at $50. https://www.tualatinislandgreens.com

Hops Game at the new Ballpark item
Hops Game at the new Ballpark item
Hops Game at the new Ballpark
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Hillsboro Hops. Item includes a voucher for 4 Field Reserved tickets to a Hillsboro Hops game this season. Valued at $96. https://www.milb.com/hillsboro

Timbers Basket item
Timbers Basket item
Timbers Basket
$120

Starting bid

Donated by the Portland Timbers and the Timber Army. Basket includes:

  • 2 tickets to a 2026 Timbers match
  • 2 Timbers scarves
  • Diego Chara bobblehead
  • Adult Small Jacket
  • PTFC Patch
  • RCTID bracelet
  • Wooden 4x6 picture of stadium

Valued at $240. https://www.timbers.com https://107ist.org/timbersarmy/

Doggie Playtime item
Doggie Playtime item
Doggie Playtime
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Camp BowWow. Item includes:

  • 1 Day of Daycare
  • 1 Night of Boarding
  • 1 Bath
  • Free Evaluation Day

Expires 10/31/26. Valued at $136. https://www.campbowwow.com/hillsboro/

Assorted Cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie #1 item
Assorted Cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie #1
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Ona's Patisserie. Item includes a gift certificate for one box of assorted cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie in North Plains. Expires 2/26/2027. Valued at $27. https://onaspatisserie.com

Assorted Cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie #2 item
Assorted Cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie #2
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Ona's Patisserie. Item includes a gift certificate for one box of assorted cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie in North Plains. Expires 2/26/2027. Valued at $27. https://onaspatisserie.com

Assorted Cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie #3 item
Assorted Cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie #3
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Ona's Patisserie. Item includes a gift certificate for one box of assorted cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie in North Plains. Expires 2/26/2027. Valued at $27. https://onaspatisserie.com

Assorted Cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie #4 item
Assorted Cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie #4
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Ona's Patisserie. Item includes a gift certificate for one box of assorted cupcakes from Ona's Patisserie in North Plains. Expires 2/26/2027. Valued at $27. https://onaspatisserie.com

Lunch or Goods at the Meating Place item
Lunch or Goods at the Meating Place item
Lunch or Goods at the Meating Place
$25

Starting bid

Donated by The Meating Place. Includes 1 $50 gift card to The Meating Place. Valued at $50. https://meatingplacepdx.com

Wine Tasting for 4 item
Wine Tasting for 4
$50

Starting bid

Donated by David Hill Winery. Item includes wine tasting for 4 at David Hill Winery in Forest Grove. Expires 3/6/2027. Valued at $96. https://www.davidhillwinery.com

Wine Tasting for 4 item
Wine Tasting for 4 item
Wine Tasting for 4
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Stoller Wine Group. Enjoy a Classic wine tasting for 4 in Dayton at the Stoller Family Estate. Expires 3/31/2027. Valued at $100. https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com

Wine Tasting and Food Pairing for 4 item
Wine Tasting and Food Pairing for 4
$65

Starting bid

Donated by Dobbes Family Winery. Item includes a wine tasting for four guests with a Cheese and Charcuterie Pairing at Dobbes Family Winery in Dundee. Valued at $130. https://dobbesfamilywinery.com

Private Winery Tour and Tasting for 6 item
Private Winery Tour and Tasting for 6
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Willamette Valley Vineyards. Receive a VIP Tour and Tasting for up to 6 people at their Estate in the Salem Hills. You'll enjoy a private winery tour and wine tasting led by a Winery Ambassador. The tour will last approximately 90 minutes and will give you a behind the scenes look at the winery, complete with stories, exclusive wine offerings and a cheese plate. Valued at $300. https://www.wvv.com/

Private Group Barre3 Class - up to 20 people item
Private Group Barre3 Class - up to 20 people item
Private Group Barre3 Class - up to 20 people
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Barre3 Orenco Station. This item includes a Private 45-minute or 60-minute Signature Class, up to 20 people and 1 hr lobby use for social event/team bonding after class. Valued at $600. https://barre3.com/studio-locations/orenco-station

One month of classes at Meraki Fitness item
One month of classes at Meraki Fitness item
One month of classes at Meraki Fitness
$75

Starting bid

Donated by Meraki Fitness. Includes:

  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Gift certificate for 1 month of classes
  • Meraki Fitness T-Shirt

Valued at $190. www.merakihillsboro.com

1 month of Unlimited Parkour item
1 month of Unlimited Parkour
$50

Starting bid

Donated by The Movement Park. Item is a Gift Certificate for 1 month of Unlimited parkour classes. Valued at $150. www.themovementpark.com

Learn to Swim with SafeSplash item
Learn to Swim with SafeSplash item
Learn to Swim with SafeSplash
$75

Starting bid

Donated by SafeSplash Swim School. Item includes a voucher for one month of free group lessons for 1 swimmer at SafeSplash Swim School in Hillsboro. Swimmer will receive 4 swim lessons and a waived registration fee. Valued at $152. https://www.safesplash.com/locations/hillsboro-or

A Day at Enchanted Forest item
A Day at Enchanted Forest
$60

Starting bid

Donated by Enchanted Forest. Fun for all ages. Visit a world of enchantment with Storybook Lane, Western Town, English Village, Rides and much more. Item includes 4 admission tickets to the Enchanted Forest. Valued at $116. https://www.enchantedforest.com

Visit Oaks Park item
Visit Oaks Park item
Visit Oaks Park
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Oaks Park. Item includes 4 Ride Bracelets on any standard amusement park operating day. Not valid on July 4. Expires 10/31/2026. Valued at $197.80. https://www.oakspark.com

Science Day at OMSI item
Science Day at OMSI
$40

Starting bid

Donated by OMSI. Item includes 4 general admission tickets to OMSI. These tickets include admission to Turbine Hall, Natural Sciences Hall, and the Science Playground. Expires 3/31/2027. Valued at $80. https://omsi.edu

Visit the Coast Aquarium item
Visit the Coast Aquarium item
Visit the Coast Aquarium
$30

Starting bid

Donated by the Oregon Coast Aquarium. Includes 2 general admission tickets to the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport. Expires 2/17/2027. Valued at $59.90. https://aquarium.org

Day at the Shakespeare Festival item
Day at the Shakespeare Festival item
Day at the Shakespeare Festival
$75

Starting bid

Donated by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Include 2 complimentary tickets for performances from now to October 24, 2026. Reservations must be made for performances with 50 or more seats available at time of booking. Orders must be made by phone or in person. Valued at $150. https://www.osfashland.org

Enjoy the Symphony item
Enjoy the Symphony item
Enjoy the Symphony
$50

Starting bid

Donated by the Oregon Symphony. Enjoy two tickets to one of the following classical concerts at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall:

  • Stravinsky & Shostakovich (Mar. 14 @ 7:30pm or Mar. 15 @ 2pm)
  • Haydn & Bruckner (May 9 @ 7:30pm or May 10 @ 2pm)
  • Copland & Rachmaninoff (May 14 @ 7:20pm, May 16 @ 7:30pm or May 17 @ 2pm)

Valued at $100. Must be redeemed by 5/17/26. https://www.orsymphony.org

Plays, Musicals, and more! item
Plays, Musicals, and more! item
Plays, Musicals, and more!
$60

Starting bid

Donated by Theatre in the Grove. Item is a Flex Pass for 2025-2026 season. You get 6 tickets to any of their remaining shows for the 2025-2026 season. Shows and dates are:

  • Catch Me If You Can (April 3 - 19, 2026) Comedy, Musical
  • Mojada: A Madea in Los Angeles (May 29 - June 14, 2026) Drama, Mature theme
  • Annie Get Your Gun (July 31 - August 9, 2026) Classical, Musical, Family

Valued at $120. https://titg.org

Karaoke Night item
Karaoke Night item
Karaoke Night
$70

Starting bid

Donated by Voicebox Karaoke. Get a karaoke party package which includes:

  • 2-hours for up to 30 guests in one of our Premier Suites.
  • Valid Sunday-Thursday only.
  • Advance reservations are required.
  • This Party Pack does not expire.
  • Guests under 21 are welcome until 9pm on valid days of use.
  • The Party Pack is valued at $200 and cannot be used for food, beverage, or gratuity.

Service charge of $30 for suite rental is due upon redemption.Valued at $200. https://voiceboxkaraoke.com

Go on a Safari Adventure item
Go on a Safari Adventure
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Wildlife Safari. Item includes 2 admission tickets to the Wildlife Safari in Winston, OR. Expires on 3/6/27. Valued at $59. https://wildlifesafari.net

Fun at Wings and Waves Indoor Water Park item
Fun at Wings and Waves Indoor Water Park item
Fun at Wings and Waves Indoor Water Park
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Wings and Waves Waterpark. Item includes 2 general admission tickets to the Wings and Waves Waterpark in McMinnville. Valued at $63.98. https://www.wingsandwaveswaterpark.com

Visit the Discovery Museum #1 item
Visit the Discovery Museum #1
$35

Starting bid

Donated by the World Forestry Center. Includes 2 complimentary 4-admission passes to the World Forestry Center's Discovery Museum. Valued at $64. https://worldforestry.org

Visit the Discovery Museum #2 item
Visit the Discovery Museum #2
$35

Starting bid

Donated by the World Forestry Center. Includes 2 complimentary 4-admission passes to the World Forestry Center's Discovery Museum. Valued at $64. https://worldforestry.org

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