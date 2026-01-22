2026 Silent Auction

Donated by the Oregon Symphony. Enjoy two tickets to one of the following classical concerts at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall:

Stravinsky & Shostakovich (Mar. 14 @ 7:30pm or Mar. 15 @ 2pm)

Haydn & Bruckner (May 9 @ 7:30pm or May 10 @ 2pm)

Copland & Rachmaninoff (May 14 @ 7:20pm, May 16 @ 7:30pm or May 17 @ 2pm)

Valued at $100. Must be redeemed by 5/17/26. https://www.orsymphony.org