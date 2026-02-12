Stephanie Marie Weymouth Charitable Foundation

Hosted by

Stephanie Marie Weymouth Charitable Foundation

About this event

Blue Jean Ball (Annual Fundraiser)

Crowne Plaza Boston-Woburn Hotel (15 Middlesex Canal Park Dr

Woburn, MA 01801, USA)

General Admission
$125

Ticket price includes buffet dinner, live music and line dancing.


Only a table of (10) will guarantee seating together. All General Admission tickets will be subject to open seating.

Table of 10
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ticket price includes buffet dinner, live music and line dancing.


This is a reserved table of (10) seats/tickets.


PLEASE MAKE SURE ALL MEMBERS OF YOUR TABLE HAVE A COPY OF YOUR TICKET

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!