Blue Knights at Georgian Lakeside Resort Event

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities. (Please check off all functions you will attend and guests)
Blue Knights and their guests will have special drink pricing throughout the event. Please also get tickets for the peripheral events of the week. This is for informational purposes only.
GUESTS DO NOT HAVE TO BE STAYING AT THE GEORGIAN RESORT TO BE IN ATTENDANCE!
Thursday May 28- Enter at the Banquet Hall near the pool. You get two free drinks and charcuterie board on us.
Friday May 29- Meeting at the front gate, at 10am, lining up to have your bike and you blessed by our Chapter Chaplain. LOCATION MAY BE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
Friday May 29- 6pm, overlooking beautiful Lake George right near the Cabana Bar with special drink pricing for the duration of the event.
Payment of $35.00 plus tax, must be made at the door. This is the ONLY fee to be incurred for the whole event, IF YOU DECIDE TO ATTEND.
