Blue Owl Brewing: $50 Gift Card + Brewery Tour for Four

Enjoy the unique flavors of Austin’s beloved sour-mash brewery with a $50 gift card to Blue Owl Brewing—good for use in their inviting taproom. This prize also includes a brewery tour for four, where you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at how their refreshingly tart beers are made.

Whether you’re a sour beer enthusiast or just curious to try something new, this experience is a perfect way to sip, learn, and enjoy with friends.

Location: 2400 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, TX 78702

More info at blueowlbrewing.com