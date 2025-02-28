Blue Phi Foundation's Scholarship Golf Classic

36x36 Sign placed at the chosen hole
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
36x36 Sign placed at the chosen hole
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Closest to the pin sponsor
$300
36x36 Sign placed at the chosen hole
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
36x36 Sign placed at the chosen hole
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$250
Sponsor banner displayed on beverage cart
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Sponsor banner displayed on beverage cart
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Corporate Breakfast Sponsor
$2,000
Custom Bannerstand Displayed at breakfast table
Company logo displayed on sponsor banner
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Custom Bannerstand Displayed at breakfast table
Company logo displayed on sponsor banner
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Corporate Lunch Sponsor
$6,000
Sponsorship Appreciation Award
Custom Banner Stand Displayed during lunch
Company logo displayed on sponsor banner
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Sponsorship Appreciation Award
Custom Banner Stand Displayed during lunch
Company logo displayed on sponsor banner
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Hole Sign Sponsor
$150
18x24 sign of your organization’s name & Logo displayed on the golf course
18x24 sign of your organization’s name & Logo displayed on the golf course
Banner Sponsor
$300
2x4 Hanging banner displayed throughout the event
Logo on on sponsorship banner
Recognition at the event and on social media
2x4 Hanging banner displayed throughout the event
Logo on on sponsorship banner
Recognition at the event and on social media
Banner Stand Sponsor
$300
Pop up banner stand displayed throughout the event
Logo on on sponsorship banner
Recognition at the event and on social media
Pop up banner stand displayed throughout the event
Logo on on sponsorship banner
Recognition at the event and on social media
Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,500
Company logo printed on swag bag
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Corporate marketing materials placed in Swag Bag (Sponsor must provide items)
Company logo printed on swag bag
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Corporate marketing materials placed in Swag Bag (Sponsor must provide items)
Title Sponsor
$10,000
Tournament participation for Two teams (8 players)
Prominent signage on all marketing materials
Corporate banner placed at award luncheon
Sponsorship Appreciation Award
Logo identification on all holes
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Luncheon tickets for four non golfers
Logo placement on tournament website
Prominent Corporate recognition on tournament sponsor board
Corporate marketing materials placed in Swag Bag (Sponsor must provide items)
Tournament participation for Two teams (8 players)
Prominent signage on all marketing materials
Corporate banner placed at award luncheon
Sponsorship Appreciation Award
Logo identification on all holes
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Luncheon tickets for four non golfers
Logo placement on tournament website
Prominent Corporate recognition on tournament sponsor board
Corporate marketing materials placed in Swag Bag (Sponsor must provide items)
Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
Tournament participation for one team (4 players)
Two hole sign sponsorships on chosen holes
Sponsorship Appreciation Award
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Logo placement on tournament website
Luncheon tickets for four non golfers
Corporate banner stand displayed at luncheon
Corporate recognition on tournament sponsor board
Corporate marketing materials placed in Swag Bag (Sponsor must provide items)
Tournament participation for one team (4 players)
Two hole sign sponsorships on chosen holes
Sponsorship Appreciation Award
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Logo placement on tournament website
Luncheon tickets for four non golfers
Corporate banner stand displayed at luncheon
Corporate recognition on tournament sponsor board
Corporate marketing materials placed in Swag Bag (Sponsor must provide items)
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Two hole sign sponsorships on chosen holes
Sponsorship Appreciation Award
Corporate Banner Stand placed at award luncheon
Tournament participation for one team (4 Players)
Corporate marketing materials placed in Swag Bag (Sponsor must provide items)
Two hole sign sponsorships on chosen holes
Sponsorship Appreciation Award
Corporate Banner Stand placed at award luncheon
Tournament participation for one team (4 Players)
Corporate marketing materials placed in Swag Bag (Sponsor must provide items)
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
One hole sign sponsorship
Tournament participation for one team (4 players)
Logo placed on sponsor board
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Corporate marketing materials placed in Swag Bag (Sponsor must provide items)
One hole sign sponsorship
Tournament participation for one team (4 players)
Logo placed on sponsor board
Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Corporate marketing materials placed in Swag Bag (Sponsor must provide items)
Add a donation for Blue Phi Community Outreach Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!