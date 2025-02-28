Blue Phi Community Outreach Foundation

Blue Phi Community Outreach Foundation

Blue Phi Foundation's Scholarship Golf Classic

1800 Southerland Ave

Dallas, TX 75203, USA

Individual Golfer Registration
$160
Team of Four Registration
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Longest Drive Sponsor
$300
36x36 Sign placed at the chosen hole Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Closest to the pin sponsor
$300
36x36 Sign placed at the chosen hole Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$250
Sponsor banner displayed on beverage cart Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Corporate Breakfast Sponsor
$2,000
Custom Bannerstand Displayed at breakfast table Company logo displayed on sponsor banner Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Corporate Lunch Sponsor
$6,000
Sponsorship Appreciation Award Custom Banner Stand Displayed during lunch Company logo displayed on sponsor banner Organizations recognition at event and on social media
Hole Sign Sponsor
$150
18x24 sign of your organization’s name & Logo displayed on the golf course
Banner Sponsor
$300
2x4 Hanging banner displayed throughout the event Logo on on sponsorship banner Recognition at the event and on social media
Banner Stand Sponsor
$300
Pop up banner stand displayed throughout the event Logo on on sponsorship banner Recognition at the event and on social media
Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,500
Company logo printed on swag bag Organizations recognition at event and on social media Corporate marketing materials placed in Swag Bag (Sponsor must provide items)
Title Sponsor
$10,000
Tournament participation for Two teams (8 players) Prominent signage on all marketing materials Corporate banner placed at award luncheon Sponsorship Appreciation Award Logo identification on all holes Organizations recognition at event and on social media Luncheon tickets for four non golfers Logo placement on tournament website Prominent Corporate recognition on tournament sponsor board Corporate marketing materials placed in Swag Bag (Sponsor must provide items)
Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
Tournament participation for one team (4 players) Two hole sign sponsorships on chosen holes Sponsorship Appreciation Award Organizations recognition at event and on social media Logo placement on tournament website Luncheon tickets for four non golfers Corporate banner stand displayed at luncheon Corporate recognition on tournament sponsor board Corporate marketing materials placed in Swag Bag (Sponsor must provide items)
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Two hole sign sponsorships on chosen holes Sponsorship Appreciation Award Corporate Banner Stand placed at award luncheon Tournament participation for one team (4 Players) Corporate marketing materials placed in Swag Bag (Sponsor must provide items)
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
One hole sign sponsorship Tournament participation for one team (4 players) Logo placed on sponsor board Organizations recognition at event and on social media Corporate marketing materials placed in Swag Bag (Sponsor must provide items)
