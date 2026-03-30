Blue Rebel - LEMC Patch Shop

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This Patch Set is for a New Member who was previously a Prospect.
Includes the following patches; (Back Top Rocker, Back Center Patch, Front Road Name, Front Title/rank (if any), Front Latin Phrase, Front Mini Country Flag, Front Thin Line Flag (if any), and Front Gut Rocker.
*Does not include previously ordered Prospect patches (Back Bottom Rocker, Back LE/MC Cubes, and Front Jack Patch)
This Patch Set is for a New Prospect.
Includes, Back Bottom State Rocker, Back LE/MC Cubes, Front Jack Patch, and Front Prospect Tab
This Patch Set is for a New Member who was NEVER a Prospect - used for Patch-Overs.
Includes the following patches; (Back Top Rocker, Back Center Patch, Back Bottom Rocker, Back LE/MC Cubes, Front Road Name, Front Title/rank (if any), Front Latin Phrase, Front Mini Country Flag, Front Thin Line Flag (if any), Front Jack Patch, and Front Gut Rocker.
This Patch Set is for Member Ladies.
Includes the following patches; (Back Center Protected By Patch, Front Road Name Tab, Front Blue Rebel Lady Patch, Front Supporter Tab, and Front Blue/Red/Green Thin Line Flag.
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