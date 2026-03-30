Blue Rebel - LEMC Patch Shop

This Patch Set is for a New Member who was previously a Prospect.





Includes the following patches; (Back Top Rocker, Back Center Patch, Front Road Name, Front Title/rank (if any), Front Latin Phrase, Front Mini Country Flag, Front Thin Line Flag (if any), and Front Gut Rocker.





*Does not include previously ordered Prospect patches (Back Bottom Rocker, Back LE/MC Cubes, and Front Jack Patch)