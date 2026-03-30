Blue Rebel - LEMC

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Blue Rebel - LEMC

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Blue Rebel - LEMC Patch Shop

Member - Patch Set item
Member - Patch Set
$150

This Patch Set is for a New Member who was previously a Prospect.


Includes the following patches; (Back Top Rocker, Back Center Patch, Front Road Name, Front Title/rank (if any), Front Latin Phrase, Front Mini Country Flag, Front Thin Line Flag (if any), and Front Gut Rocker.


*Does not include previously ordered Prospect patches (Back Bottom Rocker, Back LE/MC Cubes, and Front Jack Patch)

Prospect - Patch Set item
Prospect - Patch Set
$100

This Patch Set is for a New Prospect.


Includes, Back Bottom State Rocker, Back LE/MC Cubes, Front Jack Patch, and Front Prospect Tab

Member - Full Patch Set item
Member - Full Patch Set
$250

This Patch Set is for a New Member who was NEVER a Prospect - used for Patch-Overs.


Includes the following patches; (Back Top Rocker, Back Center Patch, Back Bottom Rocker, Back LE/MC Cubes, Front Road Name, Front Title/rank (if any), Front Latin Phrase, Front Mini Country Flag, Front Thin Line Flag (if any), Front Jack Patch, and Front Gut Rocker.


Patch Set - Protected By item
Patch Set - Protected By
$100

This Patch Set is for Member Ladies.


Includes the following patches; (Back Center Protected By Patch, Front Road Name Tab, Front Blue Rebel Lady Patch, Front Supporter Tab, and Front Blue/Red/Green Thin Line Flag.

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