Rho Chi Zeta Chapter

Hosted by

Rho Chi Zeta Chapter

About this event

Finer Womanhood Blue Revue Sponsorship

555 Sproul Rd

Villanova, PA 19085, USA

Legacy Leader
$2,000
  • Full-page color ad in the Souvenir Journal
  • Recognition from the podium during the event
  • Company logo on event signage and promotional materials
  • Four complimentary event tickets with reserved seating
  • Acknowledgment in post-event press release
  • Acknowledgement on social media platform
Community Champion
$1,000
  • Half-page color ad in the Souvenir Journal
  • Company logo on event signage and social media
  • Two complimentary event tickets
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the program
Mentor’s Circle
$500
  • Quarter-page color ad in the Souvenir Journal
  • Recognition in event program and on social media
The UPLIFT Brand Experience
Free

Do you have a must-try product? Place your brand directly in the hands of Blue Revue guests

through our UPLIFT Brand Experience. This opportunity allows your business to include

samples, promotional items, or keepsakes in the official event gift bags. You may also include

a QR code linking to your website, social media, or a special offer.


This package is a perfect way to create memorable engagement, spark interest, and drive

traffic while showing your support for a meaningful community event.


  • Ideal for product-based businesses
  • Product sample placement in guest gift bags
The Community Keepsake Feature
Free

The Community Keepsake Feature offers businesses the opportunity to sponsor the

creation of meaningful mementos for our guests. Your organization’s logo will appear on a

keepsake item such as event programs, photo backdrops, or commemorative favors that

guests will take home.

This package is ideal for organizations seeking long-term brand visibility and a connection that

extends beyond the event.

  • Logo placement on selected keepsake items
  • Recognition in the Souvenir Journal
  • Mention on event social media
Add a donation for Rho Chi Zeta Chapter

$

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