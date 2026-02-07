Finer Womanhood Blue Revue Sponsorship

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About this event
Do you have a must-try product? Place your brand directly in the hands of Blue Revue guests
through our UPLIFT Brand Experience. This opportunity allows your business to include
samples, promotional items, or keepsakes in the official event gift bags. You may also include
a QR code linking to your website, social media, or a special offer.
This package is a perfect way to create memorable engagement, spark interest, and drive
traffic while showing your support for a meaningful community event.
The Community Keepsake Feature offers businesses the opportunity to sponsor the
creation of meaningful mementos for our guests. Your organization’s logo will appear on a
keepsake item such as event programs, photo backdrops, or commemorative favors that
guests will take home.
This package is ideal for organizations seeking long-term brand visibility and a connection that
extends beyond the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!