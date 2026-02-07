Finer Womanhood Blue Revue Sponsorship

Do you have a must-try product? Place your brand directly in the hands of Blue Revue guests

through our UPLIFT Brand Experience. This opportunity allows your business to include

samples, promotional items, or keepsakes in the official event gift bags. You may also include

a QR code linking to your website, social media, or a special offer.





This package is a perfect way to create memorable engagement, spark interest, and drive

traffic while showing your support for a meaningful community event.



