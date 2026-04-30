Blue Springs South Jaguar Softball Camp

About this event
This camp is only for students entering Kindergarten-7th grades. Players will be divided into groups according to age and ability level. This registration includes a camp t-shirt.
If you are a BSSD employee, then please reach out to Coach Williams at [email protected] to receive a discount registration. Choose the Multiple Children ticket below if you are registering more than one child in your family.
This registration is the Jr. Jag Camp registration, but for multiple participants of the same family.
This camp is only for students entering 8th - 12th grades currently living in the BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH attendance area and planning to attend South in high school. This registration includes a camp t-shirt.
If you are a BSSD employee, then please reach out to Coach Williams at [email protected] to receive a discount registration.
This registration is the Jag Team Camp registration, but for multiple participants of the same family.
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