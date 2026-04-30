Blue Springs South High School

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Blue Springs South High School

About this event

Blue Springs South Jaguar Softball Camp

1200 SE Adams Dairy Pkwy

Blue Springs, MO 64014, USA

Junior Jag Camp - Fall 2026 K-7th Grade, 8:30-10:30am
$50

This camp is only for students entering Kindergarten-7th grades. Players will be divided into groups according to age and ability level. This registration includes a camp t-shirt.


If you are a BSSD employee, then please reach out to Coach Williams at [email protected] to receive a discount registration. Choose the Multiple Children ticket below if you are registering more than one child in your family.

Jr. Jag Camp - Multiple children (up to 2), 8:30-10:30am
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This registration is the Jr. Jag Camp registration, but for multiple participants of the same family.

Jag Team Camp - Fall 8th-12th Grade, 12-3pm
$65

This camp is only for students entering 8th - 12th grades currently living in the BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH attendance area and planning to attend South in high school. This registration includes a camp t-shirt.


If you are a BSSD employee, then please reach out to Coach Williams at [email protected] to receive a discount registration.

Jag Team Camp - Multiple athlete registration, , 12-3pm
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This registration is the Jag Team Camp registration, but for multiple participants of the same family.

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