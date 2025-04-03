Blue Stars Charitable Fund's Mothers Day Brunch 2025 Raffle
Basic Entry – $20 (1 Ticket)
$20
Start your chances strong with a single entry into our exclusive raffle. It only takes one ticket to win — and every dollar supports scholarships and community uplift.
Double Play – $40 (2 Tickets)
$40
This includes 2 tickets
Double your luck and your impact! It only takes two tickets to win — and every dollar supports scholarships and community uplift.
Triple Threat – $50 (3 Tickets)
$50
This includes 3 tickets
A favorite choice! Save $10 and get triple the opportunity to walk away with a high-value prize. It only takes three tickets to win — and every dollar supports scholarships and community uplift.
Winning Streak – $60 (4 Tickets)
$60
This includes 4 tickets
Keep the momentum going! With four entries, your odds increase while you save $20. It only takes four tickets to win — and every dollar supports scholarships and community uplift.
Super Saver – $75 (5 Tickets)
$75
This includes 5 tickets
This deal combines generosity with strategy — five tickets at a $25 discount! Make your support go further and boost your chances in a big way. It only takes five tickets to win — and every dollar supports scholarships and community uplift.
Jackpot Bundle – $100 (8 Tickets)
$100
This includes 8 tickets
This power bundle offers 8 tickets for only $100 — that’s $60 in savings off the standard price! Maximize your chances of winning one of our amazing prizes while making a major contribution to our scholarship fund.
Platinum Power Bundle – $120 (10 Tickets + Bonus Gift Card D
$120
This includes 10 tickets
For our most generous and strategic supporters — receive 10 raffle tickets PLUS exclusive entry into a special bonus drawing for a $100 gift card or surprise luxury item! It’s the best way to show up, give back, and win big.
Add a donation for Blue Stars Charitable Fund
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!