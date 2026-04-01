Phi Beta Sigma Of Virginia Iota Sigma Chapter Inc

Hosted by

Phi Beta Sigma Of Virginia Iota Sigma Chapter Inc

About this event

Blue Thunder 2026

621 S Belvidere St

Richmond, VA 23220, USA

NOV 6 Meet & Greet Dinner @ The Black Olive
Free

The Blue Thunder 2026 Meet & Greet Dinner! Mark your calendars for November 6, 2026, and head over to The Black Olive Pizzeria, 13 W Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia, for a gathering starting at 6 PM.

General Admission NOV 7 - Riders
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and a patch.

General Admission NOV 7 for Non-riders
Free

This free ticket is for general admission to the Veterans Day Tribute and Motorcycle Ride for Non-Riders. Donations are encouraged and benefit the NOVA Veterans Association.

Pay What You Like
Pay what you can
Brotherhood Sponsor
$500
  • 2 event tickets to Sigma Night on the Town
  • Digital journal ad/Website ad - 3 months
Scholarship Level Sponsor
$1,000
  • 4 event tickets to Sigma Night on the Town
  • Digital journal ad/Website ad - 6 months
Service Level Sponsor
$1,500
  • 6 event tickets to Sigma Night on the Town
  • Digital journal ad
  • Website ad - 9 months
Founders Level Sponsor
$2,500
  • 8 event tickets to Sigma Night on the Town
  • Digital journal ad
  • Website ad - 12 months
Gold Level Partner
$5,000
  • Company logo on event materials
  • 8 tickets to Sigma Night on the Town 2026, with priority VIP seating and a complimentary gift
  • Complimentary vendor table at the A.J. Coley Memorial Health Fair and Sigma Night on the Town
  • Social media mentions across our platforms
Platinum Level Partner
$10,000
  • Everything included in the Gold Partner package, plus...
  • 4 additional tickets to Sigma Night on the Town (12 total), with priority VIP seating and a complimentary gift
Sapphire Level Partner
$25,000
  • Primary sponsorship of our four signature events
  • Keynote speaking opportunity at Sigma Night on the Town 2026
  • Primary logo placement on event materials and website
  • 8 additional tickets to Sigma Night on the Town (16 total), with priority VIP seating and complimentary
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