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About this event
The Blue Thunder 2026 Meet & Greet Dinner! Mark your calendars for November 6, 2026, and head over to The Black Olive Pizzeria, 13 W Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia, for a gathering starting at 6 PM.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and a patch.
This free ticket is for general admission to the Veterans Day Tribute and Motorcycle Ride for Non-Riders. Donations are encouraged and benefit the NOVA Veterans Association.
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