Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle

Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle

Blue Tie Gala & Youth of the Year 2026

1815 14th Ave N

Columbus, MS 39701, USA

General Admission
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

$50

Table Sponsor
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 individuals.

Royal Tie Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

As the Royal Tie Sponsor you or your company will receive VIP tables for 16 guests. Listed as Host Sponsor in TV, Radio, and Print Media Advertising

• Company Logo

• Event Recognition

• 2 Tables

• 2 Club Ambassadors

Ocean Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

OCEAN SPONSORSHIP

• Company Logo

• Event Recognition

• 2 Tables

• 2 Club Ambassadors

Navy Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

NAVY SPONSORSHIP

• Company Logo

• Event Recognition

• 1 Table

• Club Ambassador

Sky Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

SKY SPONSORSHIP

• Company Logo

• Event Recognition

• 1 Table

• Club Ambassador

Afterschool/Spring or Fall Term Sponsorship
$250

Sponsoring a youth or teen for a term of life changing experiences.

Blue Tie Donation
Pay what you can

Support your local Boys and Girls Club

