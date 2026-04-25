EHS First Robotics Booster Club

Offered by

EHS First Robotics Booster Club

About this shop

Blue Twilight Store

Rebuilt Earrings item
Rebuilt Earrings item
Rebuilt Earrings item
Rebuilt Earrings
$12

Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.


An original design by Team 2220, these 3D printed earrings are sure to light up your season! Weighing just 1.9 grams each, they are comfortable enough to wear all day. Earrings are 2.375 inches long, 1.25 inches wide.

Rebuilt Clip-On Earrings item
Rebuilt Clip-On Earrings item
Rebuilt Clip-On Earrings item
Rebuilt Clip-On Earrings
$12

Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.


An original design by Team 2220, these 3D printed clip-on earrings are sure to light up your season! Weighing just 2.3 grams each, they are comfortable enough to wear all day. Earrings are 2.5 inches long, 1.25 inches wide.

Rebuilt Keychain (Red) item
Rebuilt Keychain (Red) item
Rebuilt Keychain (Red)
$6

Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.


An original design by Team 2220, this 3D printed keychain is sure to light up your season! The ring is 1 inch in diameter and the pendant is 1.25 inches wide by 1.5 inches long.

Rebuilt Keychain (Blue) item
Rebuilt Keychain (Blue) item
Rebuilt Keychain (Blue)
$6

Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.


An original design by Team 2220, this 3D printed keychain is sure to light up your season! The ring is 1 inch in diameter and the pendant is 1.25 inches wide by 1.5 inches long.

Rebuilt Necklace (Red) item
Rebuilt Necklace (Red) item
Rebuilt Necklace (Red)
$6

Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.


An original design by Team 2220, this 3D printed necklace is sure to light up your season! The chain is 18 inches in length and the pendant is 1.25 inches wide by 1.5 inches long.

Rebuilt Necklace (Blue) item
Rebuilt Necklace (Blue) item
Rebuilt Necklace (Blue)
$6

Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.


An original design by Team 2220, this 3D printed necklace is sure to light up your season! The chain is 18 inches in length and the pendant is 1.25 inches wide by 1.5 inches long.

Decode Earrings item
Decode Earrings item
Decode Earrings item
Decode Earrings
$12

Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.


Handmade by Team 26872, these 3D printed earrings are sure to make you look blue-tiful! Weighing just 1.1 grams each, they are comfortable enough to wear all day. Earrings are 2.75 inches long, 5/8 inch wide.

Decode Clip-On Earrings item
Decode Clip-On Earrings item
Decode Clip-On Earrings item
Decode Clip-On Earrings
$12

Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.


Handmade by Team 26872, these 3D printed clip-on earrings are sure to make you look blue-tiful! The clips can be gently bent to your desired width for comfort. Earrings are 2.5 inches long, 5/8 inch wide.

Decode Necklace item
Decode Necklace item
Decode Necklace
$12

Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.


Handmade by Team 26872, this 3D printed necklace is sure to make you look blue-tiful! The necklace is 16.5 inches in length and the 3D printed artifacts are 5/8 inches in diameter.

Add a donation for EHS First Robotics Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!