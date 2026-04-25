Blue Twilight Store

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Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.
An original design by Team 2220, these 3D printed earrings are sure to light up your season! Weighing just 1.9 grams each, they are comfortable enough to wear all day. Earrings are 2.375 inches long, 1.25 inches wide.
Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.
An original design by Team 2220, these 3D printed clip-on earrings are sure to light up your season! Weighing just 2.3 grams each, they are comfortable enough to wear all day. Earrings are 2.5 inches long, 1.25 inches wide.
Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.
An original design by Team 2220, this 3D printed keychain is sure to light up your season! The ring is 1 inch in diameter and the pendant is 1.25 inches wide by 1.5 inches long.
Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.
An original design by Team 2220, this 3D printed keychain is sure to light up your season! The ring is 1 inch in diameter and the pendant is 1.25 inches wide by 1.5 inches long.
Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.
An original design by Team 2220, this 3D printed necklace is sure to light up your season! The chain is 18 inches in length and the pendant is 1.25 inches wide by 1.5 inches long.
Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.
An original design by Team 2220, this 3D printed necklace is sure to light up your season! The chain is 18 inches in length and the pendant is 1.25 inches wide by 1.5 inches long.
Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.
Handmade by Team 26872, these 3D printed earrings are sure to make you look blue-tiful! Weighing just 1.1 grams each, they are comfortable enough to wear all day. Earrings are 2.75 inches long, 5/8 inch wide.
Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.
Handmade by Team 26872, these 3D printed clip-on earrings are sure to make you look blue-tiful! The clips can be gently bent to your desired width for comfort. Earrings are 2.5 inches long, 5/8 inch wide.
Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.
Handmade by Team 26872, this 3D printed necklace is sure to make you look blue-tiful! The necklace is 16.5 inches in length and the 3D printed artifacts are 5/8 inches in diameter.
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