Blue Twilight Store

Pickup at Championships in Houston! Bring your confirmation email to FRC Team 2220's pit in the Hopper Division on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your order.





An original design by Team 2220, these 3D printed earrings are sure to light up your season! Weighing just 1.9 grams each, they are comfortable enough to wear all day. Earrings are 2.375 inches long, 1.25 inches wide.