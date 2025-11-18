Village Roots Collective

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Village Roots Collective

About this event

Bluebell Farms Candles Fundraiser

Christmas hearth candle 16 oz item
Christmas hearth candle 16 oz
$20

This fragrance is infused with natural essential oils, including orange, cinnamon, clove, vetiver, and pine.

Christmas hearth 6 cube wax melt item
Christmas hearth 6 cube wax melt
$5

This fragrance is infused with natural essential oils, including orange, cinnamon, clove, vetiver, and pine.

Christmas heart 3 wick dough bowl candle item
Christmas heart 3 wick dough bowl candle
$40

This fragrance is infused with natural essential oils, including orange, cinnamon, clove, vetiver, and pine.

Cinnamon & vanilla candle 16 oz item
Cinnamon & vanilla candle 16 oz
$20

Combines the full-bodied scent of spicy cinnamon with the sweet and creamy accords of vanilla.

Cinnamon & vanilla 6 cube wax melt item
Cinnamon & vanilla 6 cube wax melt
$5

Combines the full-bodied scent of spicy cinnamon with the sweet and creamy accords of vanilla.

Cinnamon & vanilla 3 wick dough bowl candle item
Cinnamon & vanilla 3 wick dough bowl candle
$40

Combines the full-bodied scent of spicy cinnamon with the sweet and creamy accords of vanilla.

Cranberry apple marmalade candle 16 oz item
Cranberry apple marmalade candle 16 oz
$20

Luscious blend of tart cranberries, juicy apples, and spice. 

Cranberry apple marmalade 6 cube wax melt item
Cranberry apple marmalade 6 cube wax melt
$5

Luscious blend of tart cranberries, juicy apples, and spice. 

Cranberry apple marmalade 3 wick dough bowl candle item
Cranberry apple marmalade 3 wick dough bowl candle
$40

Luscious blend of tart cranberries, juicy apples, and spice. 

Egyptian amber candle 16 oz item
Egyptian amber candle 16 oz
$20

An alluring, woody fragrance with bold musk aromas.

Egyptian amber 6 cube wax melt item
Egyptian amber 6 cube wax melt
$5

An alluring, woody fragrance with bold musk aromas.

Egyptian amber 3 wick dough bowl candle item
Egyptian amber 3 wick dough bowl candle
$40

An alluring, woody fragrance with bold musk aromas.

Fraser fir candle 16 oz item
Fraser fir candle 16 oz
$20

Cozy and comforting, Fraser Fir is perfect for setting a festive holiday mood or creating the right ambience for a quiet winter evening by the fire. 

Fraser fir 6 cube wax melt item
Fraser fir 6 cube wax melt
$5

Cozy and comforting, Fraser Fir is perfect for setting a festive holiday mood or creating the right ambience for a quiet winter evening by the fire. 

Fraser fir dough 3 wick bowl candle item
Fraser fir dough 3 wick bowl candle
$40

Cozy and comforting, Fraser Fir is perfect for setting a festive holiday mood or creating the right ambience for a quiet winter evening by the fire. 

Home sweet home candle 16 oz item
Home sweet home candle 16 oz
$20

Combines orange spice notes from the kitchen, fir and pine notes from the Christmas tree, and an earthy smokiness from the fireplace. 

Home sweet home 6 cube wax melt item
Home sweet home 6 cube wax melt
$5

Combines orange spice notes from the kitchen, fir and pine notes from the Christmas tree, and an earthy smokiness from the fireplace. 

Home sweet home 3 wick dough bowl candle item
Home sweet home 3 wick dough bowl candle
$40

Combines orange spice notes from the kitchen, fir and pine notes from the Christmas tree, and an earthy smokiness from the fireplace. 

Mrs. Claus' Cookies candle 16 oz item
Mrs. Claus' Cookies candle 16 oz
$20

The aroma of freshly baked sugar cookies with buttercream frosting, with fresh notes of vanilla extract.  

Mrs. Claus' Cookies 6 cube wax melt item
Mrs. Claus' Cookies 6 cube wax melt
$5

The aroma of freshly baked sugar cookies with buttercream frosting, with fresh notes of vanilla extract.  

Mrs. Claus' Cookies 3 wick dough bowl candle item
Mrs. Claus' Cookies 3 wick dough bowl candle
$40

The aroma of freshly baked sugar cookies with buttercream frosting, with fresh notes of vanilla extract.  

Pumpkin caramel crunch candle 16 oz item
Pumpkin caramel crunch candle 16 oz
$20

 A scrumptious blend of caramel, maple, and pumpkin.

Pumpkin caramel crunch 6 cube wax melt item
Pumpkin caramel crunch 6 cube wax melt
$5

 A scrumptious blend of caramel, maple, and pumpkin.

Pumpkin caramel crunch 3 wick dough bowl candle item
Pumpkin caramel crunch 3 wick dough bowl candle
$40

 A scrumptious blend of caramel, maple, and pumpkin.

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