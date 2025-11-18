Bluebell Farms Candles Fundraiser

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This fragrance is infused with natural essential oils, including orange, cinnamon, clove, vetiver, and pine.
This fragrance is infused with natural essential oils, including orange, cinnamon, clove, vetiver, and pine.
This fragrance is infused with natural essential oils, including orange, cinnamon, clove, vetiver, and pine.
Combines the full-bodied scent of spicy cinnamon with the sweet and creamy accords of vanilla.
Combines the full-bodied scent of spicy cinnamon with the sweet and creamy accords of vanilla.
Combines the full-bodied scent of spicy cinnamon with the sweet and creamy accords of vanilla.
Luscious blend of tart cranberries, juicy apples, and spice.
Luscious blend of tart cranberries, juicy apples, and spice.
Luscious blend of tart cranberries, juicy apples, and spice.
An alluring, woody fragrance with bold musk aromas.
An alluring, woody fragrance with bold musk aromas.
An alluring, woody fragrance with bold musk aromas.
Cozy and comforting, Fraser Fir is perfect for setting a festive holiday mood or creating the right ambience for a quiet winter evening by the fire.
Cozy and comforting, Fraser Fir is perfect for setting a festive holiday mood or creating the right ambience for a quiet winter evening by the fire.
Cozy and comforting, Fraser Fir is perfect for setting a festive holiday mood or creating the right ambience for a quiet winter evening by the fire.
Combines orange spice notes from the kitchen, fir and pine notes from the Christmas tree, and an earthy smokiness from the fireplace.
Combines orange spice notes from the kitchen, fir and pine notes from the Christmas tree, and an earthy smokiness from the fireplace.
Combines orange spice notes from the kitchen, fir and pine notes from the Christmas tree, and an earthy smokiness from the fireplace.
The aroma of freshly baked sugar cookies with buttercream frosting, with fresh notes of vanilla extract.
The aroma of freshly baked sugar cookies with buttercream frosting, with fresh notes of vanilla extract.
The aroma of freshly baked sugar cookies with buttercream frosting, with fresh notes of vanilla extract.
A scrumptious blend of caramel, maple, and pumpkin.
A scrumptious blend of caramel, maple, and pumpkin.
A scrumptious blend of caramel, maple, and pumpkin.
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