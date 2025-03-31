2025 Bluebonnet Chapter ICC Memberships

For students currently enrolled in a college or university with an interest in the International Code Council's regulations, code enforcement, or construction safety.
Membership fees are due beginning October 1, and are considered delinquent after January 1.
Partner Membership
$25
Valid for one year
Any community member who has interest in the International Code Council's regulations, code enforcement, or safety.
Trades Contractor Membership
$35
Valid for one year
An individual employed as a tradesperson working in any industry requiring knowledge and compliance of the International Code Council's regulations, code enforcement, or safety.
Professional Membership
$35
Valid for one year
An individual employed as a building official, assistant building official, building inspector, fire inspector, code enforcement officer, or other municipal, county, or state employee involved in administration and enforcement of building, housing, or zoning codes. A private inspector involved in enforcement of the International Code Council's regulations would also be applicable for this membership type.
Corporate Affiliate Membership
$200
Valid for one year
Any company promoting safety in building, construction, fire prevention, and code enforcement. Any company selling, servicing, or installing products in accordance with the regulations of the International Code Council, to include four (4) memberships for individuals employed by the Corporate Affiliate.
Sustaining Partner
$1,500
Valid for one year
Any individual or company meeting the qualifications of Partner membership or Corporate Affiliate membership. Sustaining Partners receive their name or company logo on all Bluebonnet Chapter official notifications, training announcements, or publications. Sustaining Partners also receive booth space at any Bluebonnet Council seminars at no additional cost. Includes thirty (30) memberships for individuals employed by the Sustaining Partner.
