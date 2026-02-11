A P Beutel PTO

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A P Beutel PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Bluebonnet Festival 2026 (Pre-Sales)

101 Nasturtium St

Lake Jackson, TX 77566, USA

Individual Wristband
$20

This is for Individual Wristbands for games, cake walk, inflatables, face paint, hair extensions from Untamed Styles, and reptile exhibit.

Family Pack- 3 Wristbands
$50

This is for Discounted Family Pack receiving 3 wristbands for games, cake walk, inflatables, face paint, hair extensions from Untamed Styles, and reptile exhibit.

Family Pack- 4 Wristbands
$60

This is for Discounted Family Pack receiving 4 wristbands for games, cake walk, inflatables, face paint, hair extensions from Untamed Styles, and reptile exhibit.

Family Pack- 5 Wristbands
$70

This is for Discounted Family Pack receiving 5 wristbands for games, cake walk, inflatables, face paint, hair extensions from Untamed Styles, and reptile exhibit.

Raffle- Cooler
$1

Donated by Lake Jackson Orthodontics. Limited Edition Rainbow Swirl BruTank 55-Quart Rolling Cooler with Built-In Drink Dispenser.

Raffle- Oculus
$1

Donated by Leo Martin. Meta Quest 3- All-in-One VR Headset. Experience next-level virtual and mixed reality with stunning graphics, fast performance, and immersive gameplay.. Includes headset and controllers for a complete wireless gaming experience.

Raffle-3D Printer
$1

Donated by First State Bank. Flashforge 3D Printer. Advanced multi-material printer features 4-color printing, lighting-fast speeds up to 600mm/s and one click printing for easy operation.

Raffle- Blazer Buck Blaster
$1

Beutel Students Only. Multiple winners will get their chance to step inside and grab the flying Blazer Bucks before time runs out.

Raffle- Electric Scooter
$1

Donated by Don Davis.

Motorized Scooter- , Plus a $60 Wal-mart Gift Card. A fun and exciting ride for kids! Up to 10mph with smooth acceleration, easy controls, and the perfect speed for neighborhood cruising. Includes a $60 Wal-mart Gift Card so the winner can choose their own safety gear.

Raffle- $100 Amazon Gift Card
$1

Donated by Absolute Fencing. $100 Amazon Gift Card.

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