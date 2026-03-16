Bluebonnet Festival 2026 (Early In-Person)

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About this event
This is for Individual Wristbands for games, cake walk, inflatables, face paint, hair extensions from Untamed Styles, and reptile exhibit.
This is for Discounted Family Pack receiving 3 wristbands for games, cake walk, inflatables, face paint, hair extensions from Untamed Styles, and reptile exhibit.
This is for Discounted Family Pack receiving 4 wristbands for games, cake walk, inflatables, face paint, hair extensions from Untamed Styles, and reptile exhibit.
This is for Discounted Family Pack receiving 5 wristbands for games, cake walk, inflatables, face paint, hair extensions from Untamed Styles, and reptile exhibit.
Donated by Lake Jackson Orthodontics. Limited Edition Rainbow Swirl BruTank 55-Quart Rolling Cooler with Built-In Drink Dispenser.
Donated by Leo Martin. Meta Quest 3- All-in-One VR Headset. Experience next-level virtual and mixed reality with stunning graphics, fast performance, and immersive gameplay.. Includes headset and controllers for a complete wireless gaming experience.
Donated by First State Bank. Flashforge 3D Printer. Advanced multi-material printer features 4-color printing, lighting-fast speeds up to 600mm/s and one click printing for easy operation.
Beutel Students Only. Multiple winners will get their chance to step inside and grab the flying Blazer Bucks before time runs out.
Donated by Don Davis.
Motorized Scooter- , Plus a $60 Wal-mart Gift Card. A fun and exciting ride for kids! Up to 10mph with smooth acceleration, easy controls, and the perfect speed for neighborhood cruising. Includes a $60 Wal-mart Gift Card so the winner can choose their own safety gear.
Donated by Absolute Fencing. $100 Amazon Gift Card.
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