Bluegrass Music Society Of The Central Coast's Membership

Places you may receive a discount as a Bluegrass Music Society (BMSCC) member:

At Parkfield Bluegrass Festival: receive a $5 refund Discounts apply to Festival Multi-Day Tickets Only At various BMSCC Newsletter announced events during the year



BMSCC sends occasional email newsletters to members and friends who have provided their e-mail addresses for that purpose.





BMSCC will never share your address or other personal data with anyone.





If you wish to have your name removed from BMSCC‘s mailing list, use the ‘Unsubscribe’ link in the newsletter.





BMSCC is an IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation — donations to BMSCC are tax-deductible.





Our payment partner, Zeffy, suggests a 17% donation for THEIR services. BMSCC does not see any of this donation. Please feel free to enter whatever amount suits you, including 0.