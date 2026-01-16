Bluegrass Outreach Initiative's Silent Auction

Churchill Downs Incorporated is pleased to support the Bluegrass Outreach Initiative with a donation of our Superfecta package valued at $1128.



The Superfecta package includes the following:

Use of a Private Jockey Club Suite including twenty-four (24) admission tickets*

Twenty-four (24) racing programs



This package may be used anytime during our 2025-2026 racing season based on availability and with the exceptions of: Derby Week (Opening Night - Thurby), Oaks and Derby Days, Mother’s Day, Preakness Day, Belmont Day, Father's Day, All Night Racing Dates; Breeders’ Cup days and Thanksgiving weekend.*The Jockey Club Suites are not guaranteed to be open or availability, as it is opened based upon demand or type of event for each individual race day. Dates are subject to availability. Expires 12/31/26