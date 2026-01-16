Bluegrass Outreach Initiative's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Churchill Downs Incorporated is pleased to support the Bluegrass Outreach Initiative with a donation of our Superfecta package valued at $1128.
The Superfecta package includes the following:
This package may be used anytime during our 2025-2026 racing season based on availability and with the exceptions of: Derby Week (Opening Night - Thurby), Oaks and Derby Days, Mother’s Day, Preakness Day, Belmont Day, Father's Day, All Night Racing Dates; Breeders’ Cup days and Thanksgiving weekend.*The Jockey Club Suites are not guaranteed to be open or availability, as it is opened based upon demand or type of event for each individual race day. Dates are subject to availability. Expires 12/31/26
Starting bid
-White branded gold text T-shirt
-Branded tea towel
-Hug candle company curated bluegrass distillers bourbon bottle candle
-(2) Grain to Bluegrass tour certificates (totaling 4 guests) - Guests will get an exclusive look at our grain-to-glass operation at the historic Elkwood Farm, founded in the 1830s. Surrounded by our farmland, where we grow blue corn and wheat, you'll explore our brand-new, state-of-the-art distillery and conclude with a special pour of your choice. Each tour includes a tasting of four products and a complimentary take-home glass.
-$186 value.
Starting bid
The Cincinnati Open is proud to donate to the Bluegrass Outreach Initiative organization in presenting its event, two (2) 300 level Terrace tickets for the Sunday evening session on August 16, 2026 season.
The 2026 tournament will be conducted from August 11-23 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. Visit www.cincinnatiopen.com for more details.
Estimated $160 value.
Starting bid
$250 Gift Card to Five Iron Golf
Please note, as stated in the voucher fine print, this gift card may be used toward simulator rentals, lessons, or food & beverage. Promotional gift cards may not be used towards membership.
Address is:
80 W 5th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Starting bid
(4) single day tickets.
The tickets will be valid for a one day admission to the park on any one regular operating day during the 2026 season.
$180 estimated value
Starting bid
(2) Weekday Donation Admission/Tubing Admission
Redeem this voucher for one 8 hour skiing/snowboarding visit or one 2 hour tubing visit. Valid Monday-Friday, Non-Holiday. Ski/snowboard equipment rental is available for purchase if needed. This visit is not eligible for Bonus Credits. New media fee is included, if needed. Holiday hours can be found at https://perfectnorth.com/hours/
Expires 03/31/2027
Estimated value $160
Starting bid
(2) ticket for a custom bourbon blending experience at Willow Run Custom Bourbon, complete with a 750ml bottle of Woodford Reserve and 750ml bottle of New Riff Bourbon.
Starting bid
-1.75L Weller Special Reserve
-750ml Weller Antique
-750ml Weller 12 year
Starting bid
$250 gift certificate towards Louisville Food Tours. Experience Louisville’s best tours! Drink, eat, and sightsee in Louisville’s beautiful, historic neighborhoods. Please view website to explore more about tours and cost.
Starting bid
-$250 value
-1 Hour Photography session with Kelly Patricia Photography
-Not redeemable for cash.
-Not redeemable for newborn, events, or extended family sessions.-
-Location agreed upon between the winner and photographer. No More than 1 hour from downtown Cincinnati.
Starting bid
-1 night getaway at Rising Star Casino & Resort
-$179 value
-Must be 21 or older
-Expires 2/28/2027
-Valid on any day, but a holiday.
Starting bid
-$600 value
-Private Wine class at Total Wine & More
-Must be 21 years old
-Minimum amount required is 10 guests, Max is 20 guests
-Classes not held on holiday weekends or last 7 weeks of year
-Expires 1/21/27
-Must book 6 weeks ahead
Starting bid
What a fun way to spend a day in Santa Claus, Indiana. Holiday World has donated (2) tickets worth a $140 value and Santa Claus Brewing Company has donated a gift certificate worth ***.
Starting bid
Green River Full Proof Bottle
Green River Bar Mat
Green River Hat
Green River Socks
Starting bid
Trader Joes Reusable Bag with $40 worth of nonperishable groceries
$100 Home Chef Gift Certificate
Starting bid
13th Colony Distillery Bundle #1
13th Colony Cask Strength Rye 120.7
13th Colony SmB Bourbon
13th Colony SmB Rye
Starting bid
13th Colony Distillery Bundle #2
13th Colony Cask Strength Rye 120.7
13th Colony Maple 113
13th Colony SmB Rye
Starting bid
-Alcatraz East Crime Museum (2) Tickets $57 value
-Nascar Speedpark (2) Unlimited Ride Tickets $89.98 value
-Tennessee Legend Distillery Large T Shirt and $50 Gift Certificate $75 value
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