Bluegrass Sampler, Inc.

Hosted by

Bluegrass Sampler, Inc.

About this event

Bluegrass Sampler 2026

7111 Washington Ave

Mt Pleasant, WI 53406, USA

Weekend Pass (Pre-Sale)
$40
Available until Oct 17

You are saving $10 by purchasing before Oct 17!


Weekend Pass: Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for both days:

  • Friday, Nov. 6 (6PM - 10PM CST)
  • Saturday, Nov 7 (10:30AM - 9:45PM CST)

Please note: Raffle tickets are purchased separately. Tickets are available for purchase during the event. Cash only.

Weekend Pass – Youth (13–17) (Pre-Sale)
$20
Available until Oct 17

Youth Half Price (13–17). Kids 12 and under free. You are saving $10 by purchasing before Oct 17!


Weekend Pass: Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for both days:

  • Friday, Nov. 6 (6PM - 10PM CST)
  • Saturday, Nov 7 (10:30AM - 9:45PM CST)

Please note: Raffle tickets are purchased separately. Tickets are available for purchase during the event. Cash only.

Friday Pass
$20

Friday Pass: Access to all music and activities for Friday ONLY:

  • Friday, Nov. 6 (6PM - 10PM CST)

Please note: Raffle tickets are purchased separately. Tickets are available for purchase during the event. Cash only.

Saturday Pass
$35

Saturday Pass: Access to all music and activities for Saturday ONLY:

  • Saturday, Nov 7 (10:30AM - 9:45PM CST)

Please note: Raffle tickets are purchased separately. Tickets are available for purchase during the event. Cash only.

Friday – Youth (13–17)
$10

Youth Half Price (13–17). Kids 12 and under free.

Friday Pass: Access to all music and activities for Friday ONLY:

  • Friday, Nov. 6 (6PM - 10PM CST)

Please note: Raffle tickets are purchased separately. Tickets are available for purchase during the event. Cash only.

Saturday – Youth (13–17)
$17.50

Youth Half Price (13–17). Kids 12 and under free.

Saturday Pass: Access to all music and activities for Saturday ONLY:

  • Saturday, Nov 7 (10:30AM - 9:45PM CST)

Please note: Raffle tickets are purchased separately. Tickets are available for purchase during the event. Cash only.

Add a donation for Bluegrass Sampler, Inc.

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