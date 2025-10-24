Bluejay Booster Club Silent Auction

Starting bid
Gift Basket with local gift cards/certificates:
Lillie Kay's Boutique
36 Nutrition
The Rusty Cowboy
Beth's Blooms
The Donut Shop
Pub 36
Whataburger (donated by Rural Trash)
Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille
Sonic
The Jay Cafe
Starting bid
3:6 Wellness
Academy
The Donut Shop
Farm House Market
Q Hair & Nail
Whataburger (donated by Rural Trash)
Bayou Boys
Saylor Grace
Simple Simon's Pizza
Starting bid
Football signed by the 2025 Varsity Football Team
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!