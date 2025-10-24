Sales closed

Bluejay Booster Club Silent Auction

Pick-up location

16319 TX-36, Needville, TX 77461, USA

Gift Card Basket #1(Value $490) item
$50

Gift Basket with local gift cards/certificates:

Lillie Kay's Boutique

36 Nutrition

The Rusty Cowboy

Beth's Blooms

The Donut Shop

Pub 36

Whataburger (donated by Rural Trash)

Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille

Sonic

The Jay Cafe

Gift Card Basket #2 (Value $485) item
$50

3:6 Wellness

Academy

The Donut Shop

Farm House Market

Q Hair & Nail

Whataburger (donated by Rural Trash)

Bayou Boys

Saylor Grace

Simple Simon's Pizza

Signed Varsity Football item
$50

Football signed by the 2025 Varsity Football Team

