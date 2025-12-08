821739574

Offered by

821739574

About this shop

Bluejay Spirit Store

Vinyl Sticker item
Vinyl Sticker
$3

One of BASIS core values.  Great way to decorate your water bottle, CJ, or anything your heart desires! Waterproof 2.5 in

Youth XS- Blasting off to Brilliance item
Youth XS- Blasting off to Brilliance
$18

Was $20-25. NOW $18! Great for upcoming spring field trips, games, and Bluejay Fridays!

Youth Small - Blasting off to Brilliance item
Youth Small - Blasting off to Brilliance
$18

Was $20-25. NOW $18! Great for upcoming spring field trips, games, and Bluejay Fridays!

Youth Large - Blasting off to Brilliance item
Youth Large - Blasting off to Brilliance
$18

Was $20-25. NOW $18! Great for upcoming spring field trips, games, and Bluejay Fridays!

Adult Small - Blasting off to Brilliance item
Adult Small - Blasting off to Brilliance
$18

Was $20-25. NOW $18! Great for upcoming spring field trips, games, and Bluejay Fridays!

Adult Medium - Blasting off to Brilliance item
Adult Medium - Blasting off to Brilliance
$18

Was $20-25. NOW $18! Great for upcoming spring field trips, games, and Bluejay Fridays!

Hugo Dangling Earrings item
Hugo Dangling Earrings
$5

Complete your outfit with some cute Hugo earrings. Makes a great gift for a teacher or classmate.

Hugo Stud Earrings item
Hugo Stud Earrings
$5

Complete your outfit with some cute Hugo earrings. Makes a great gift for a teacher or classmate.

Croc Charms item
Croc Charms
$1
Hugo Pin item
Hugo Pin
$1

Pin Hugo on your jacket, backpack, or anywhere you want.

Add a donation for 821739574

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!