Bluemont Sanctuary

Hosted by

Bluemont Sanctuary

About this event

Bluemont Annual Benefit For The Animals (Oct 2026) (Entry & Basket Tickets)

18 E Main St

Freehold, NJ 07728, USA

Discounted Early Purchase Entry Ticket (Till Aug 1st)
$175
Available until Aug 1

Standard Access To Event (Pre Sale Price of $175) (Goes to $200 On August 1st)

Standard General Access Ticket
$200

Standard Access To Event (For All Purchases After Aug 1st)

Bundle Package (Discounted Pre Sale Till Aug 1st)
$550
Available until Aug 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bundle Option


(Bundle & Save)


- 2 General Admission Tickets To Gala (Normally $175 Early Bird)
1 Sheets Of Raffle Tickets (25 Tickets) (Normally $100)
2 Wine Pull Tickets (Normally $80)
2 50/50 Tickets (Normally $40)

(Valued @ 620 Full Price)

Bundle Package (Entry & Tickets) Full Price - After Aug 1st)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bundle Option


(Bundle & Save)


- 2 General Admission Tickets To Gala ($400)
1 Sheets Of Raffle Tickets (25 Tickets) ($100)
2 Wine Pull Tickets ($80)
2 50/50 Tickets ($40)

(Valued @ 620)

Just Tickets (Add On Bundle I Want More Tickets)
$300

This Is Not A Entry To The Benefit


You Still Need A Ticket


This is for people to add more Raffiel Baskets and Wine Pulls In A Bundle


Bundle Option
1 Sheets Of Raffle Tickets (25 Tickets) ($100)
2 Wine Pull Tickets ($80)
6 50/50 Tickets ($120)

(Valued @ 300)

One 50/ 50 Ticket
$20

1 50/50 Raffle Ticket (To be pulled the night of the Event)

One Wine Pull Ticket
$40

1 Ticket for Mystery Wine Pull

Bottles In The Mystery Wine Pull Range From $15- $120 Dollars. Buy a ticket and pull a mystery bottle

1 Sheet Of Raffle Tickets (25 Tickets)
$100

25 Tickets Per Sheet
1 Ticket Per Basket
Basket Range In Underlying Value of $200 - $600

Group Purchase (Private Table Of 8 (Tickets & Table)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

- Private Table For 8


  • 8 General Entry Ticket
  • Private Table
  • 1 Wine Pull Ticket Per Person (8) ($320 Value)
Private Table For 10 (Table & Tickets)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

- Private Table For 8


  • 10 General Entry Ticket
  • Private Table
  • 1 Wine Pull Ticket Per Person (10) ($400 value)
Add a donation for Bluemont Sanctuary

$

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