Bluemont Annual Benefit For The Animals (Oct 2026) (Entry & Basket Tickets)

Hosted by
About this event
Standard Access To Event (Pre Sale Price of $175) (Goes to $200 On August 1st)
Standard Access To Event (For All Purchases After Aug 1st)
Bundle Option
(Bundle & Save)
- 2 General Admission Tickets To Gala (Normally $175 Early Bird)
1 Sheets Of Raffle Tickets (25 Tickets) (Normally $100)
2 Wine Pull Tickets (Normally $80)
2 50/50 Tickets (Normally $40)
(Valued @ 620 Full Price)
Bundle Option
(Bundle & Save)
- 2 General Admission Tickets To Gala ($400)
1 Sheets Of Raffle Tickets (25 Tickets) ($100)
2 Wine Pull Tickets ($80)
2 50/50 Tickets ($40)
(Valued @ 620)
This Is Not A Entry To The Benefit
You Still Need A Ticket
This is for people to add more Raffiel Baskets and Wine Pulls In A Bundle
Bundle Option
1 Sheets Of Raffle Tickets (25 Tickets) ($100)
2 Wine Pull Tickets ($80)
6 50/50 Tickets ($120)
(Valued @ 300)
1 50/50 Raffle Ticket (To be pulled the night of the Event)
1 Ticket for Mystery Wine Pull
Bottles In The Mystery Wine Pull Range From $15- $120 Dollars. Buy a ticket and pull a mystery bottle
25 Tickets Per Sheet
1 Ticket Per Basket
Basket Range In Underlying Value of $200 - $600
- Private Table For 8
- Private Table For 8
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!