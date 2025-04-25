Blues at Sunset

SOUL ($2,500) Company name/logo and menu items highlighted on social media; 4 complimentary tickets to the event; Potential to win the best dish; Direct engagement with attendees for valuable exposure with potential to gain new customers.

SOUL ($2,500) Company name/logo and menu items highlighted on social media; 4 complimentary tickets to the event; Potential to win the best dish; Direct engagement with attendees for valuable exposure with potential to gain new customers.

seeMoreDetailsMobile