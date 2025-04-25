Blues at Sunset

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Admission
$125
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
VIP Table
$500
VIP Table -4 VIP Tickets -Music & Socialize -Guaranteed seating for 4 -Access to private bar
Sunset Sponsor
$10,000
SUNSET ($10,000) Company recognized in all advertisements; 35 complimentary tickets to the event; Company logo displayed at event; Sponsorship of 2 Club memberships; Live mentions during the event
Soul Sponsor
$5,000
SOUL ($5,000) Company recognized in all advertisements; 10 complimentary tickets to the event; Company logo displayed at event; Live mentions during the event
Southern Sponsor
$2,500
SOUL ($2,500) Company name/logo and menu items highlighted on social media; 4 complimentary tickets to the event; Potential to win the best dish; Direct engagement with attendees for valuable exposure with potential to gain new customers.
Blues Sponsor
$7,500
SOUL ($7,500) Company recognized in all advertisements; 20 complimentary tickets to the event; Company logo displayed at event; Sponsorship of 1 Club memberships; Live mentions during the event
