BlueStar 2.0 Registration

About this event
Huntsville, AL 35805, USA
Thursday, Oct 30th, Evening Red Carpet Premiere at Saturn V Hall and heavy hors d'oeuvres with VIP Speakers. (This Exclusive Ticket Includes ONLY Thursday Evening With VIP Speakers & Vendors). This Special Evening is a Fundraising Event For The 2026 "Will You Be Made Whole?" Conference, Phoenix, AZ. No Refunds.
Special feature: Pr. David Engelhardt, Esq.
TPUSA, Board Member
NOTE: In the Payment page, this ticketing platform will by default select an additional % of your ticket cost to contribute to its platform. You can change it to 0%, if you want.
Thursday, Oct 30th, Evening Red Carpet Premiere at Saturn V Hall and heavy hors d'oeuvres with VIP Speakers + Friday (Oct 31) and Saturday (Nov 1) Full day Programs. Plant-Based Sabbath/Saturday Lunch & Dinner Only, Provided by HEIDI"S HEALTH KITCHEN, Included in Ticket Price.
Museum ticket required for the Museum Tour, and entrance before 5PM. Please mention The Wisdom Pearl and Bluestar 2.0 for discounted Museum Tickets, when purchasing on-site.
Does not Include Friday meals: Food Trucks will be on-site for your Meal Selections.
No Refunds.
NOTE: In the Payment page, this ticketing platform will by default select an additional % of your ticket cost to contribute to its platform. You can change it to 0%, if you want.
Friday (Oct. 31) & Saturday (Nov. 1) Full Day Programs. Plant-Based Sabbath/Saturday Lunch & Dinner Only, Provided by HEIDI"S HEALTH KITCHEN, Included in Ticket Price. Food Trucks Will Be On-Site For Friday Lunch & Dinner. No Refunds.
NOTE: In the Payment page, this ticketing platform will by default select an additional % of your ticket cost to contribute to its platform. You can change it to 0%, if you want.
Thursday, Oct 30th, Evening Red Carpet Premiere at Saturn V Hall and heavy hors d'oeuvres with VIP Speakers. (This Exclusive Ticket Includes ONLY Thursday Evening With VIP Speakers & Vendors). This Special Evening is a Fundraising Event For The 2026 "Will You Be Made Whole?" Conference, Phoenix, AZ. No Refunds. Friday and Saturday meals NOT included.
NOTE: In the Payment page, this ticketing platform will by default select an additional % of your ticket cost to contribute to its platform. You can change it to 0%, if you want.
ONLY for attendees who have already registered for 2 days (Oct 31-Nov 01, 2025). Does NOT include Museum pass. Museum pass can be purchased at the Museum Ticket counter. Mention you are with The Wisdom Pearl for BlueStar 2.0 conference for a discounted Museum Pass and also to participate Museum tour at 3PM, offered by a retired NASA Rocket Engineer.
Nov 01, Full Day + Sabbath Lunch & Dinner + Participation in telescope viewing after sunset (Subject to Weather)
Nov 01, Full Day Children's Program + Sabbath Lunch & Dinner + Participation in telescope viewing after sunset (Subject to Weather)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!