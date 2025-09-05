Wisdom Pearl

BlueStar 2.0 Heidi's Group Registration

1 Tranquility Base

Huntsville, AL 35805, USA

Premiere + Regular Registration Tickets (Oct. 30-Nov.1,2025)
$199

Includes Thursday, Oct 30th, Evening Red Carpet Premiere at Saturn V Hall and heavy hors d'oeuvres with VIP Speakers + Friday (Oct 31) and Saturday (Nov 1) Full day Programs.


Friday meals: Food Trucks will be on-site for your Meal Selections.

No Refunds.


Sabbath Lunch (Nov 1, 2025)
$25

Plant-Based & Gluten-free Meals by Heidi's Health Kitchen

Sabbath Dinner (Nov 1, 2025)
$25

Plant-Based & Gluten-free Meals by Heidi's Health Kitchen

