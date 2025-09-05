BlueStar 2.0 Heidi's Group Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Huntsville, AL 35805, USA
Includes Thursday, Oct 30th, Evening Red Carpet Premiere at Saturn V Hall and heavy hors d'oeuvres with VIP Speakers + Friday (Oct 31) and Saturday (Nov 1) Full day Programs.
Friday meals: Food Trucks will be on-site for your Meal Selections.
No Refunds.
NOTE: In the Payment page, this ticketing platform will by default select an additional % of your ticket cost to contribute to its platform. You can change it to 0%, as desired - the fee is for Zeffy, Not The Wisdom Pearl.
Plant-Based & Gluten-free Meals by Heidi's Health Kitchen
Plant-Based & Gluten-free Meals by Heidi's Health Kitchen
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!