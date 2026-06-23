One (1) dinner ticket, five (5) raffle auction tickets, and a commemorative laminate badge to show proof of attendance at the SF Eagle after dinner; the badge will include the name you input for the ticket & the BLUF number, if applicable. If you would like to purchase additional raffle tickets, go here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/blufsf-16th-annual-in-gear-dinner-raffle-tickets.