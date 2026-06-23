Hosted by
About this event
One (1) dinner ticket, five (5) raffle auction tickets, and a commemorative laminate badge to show proof of attendance at the SF Eagle after dinner; the badge will include the name you input for the ticket & the BLUF number, if applicable. If you would like to purchase additional raffle tickets, go here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/blufsf-16th-annual-in-gear-dinner-raffle-tickets.
Available in denominations five (5) tickets per additional sheet for use in the raffle auction; more information: https://www.blufsf.com/events/in-gear-dinner/raffle/.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!