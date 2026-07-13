BMA PTA Business & Calendar Sponsorship

About this event
🌐 Company logo, website and contact information displayed on BMA website
📍 Business banner featured on business fence
🎪 Ability to do one giveaway during the school year
📧 Weekly Listing in the school newsletter
📅 12 Month Ad in school calendar
📖 Half page ad in the Gala journal
⭐ One annual business spotlight in the weekly newsletter
🏆 Exclusive listed sponsor of one major school event
🌐 Company logo, website and contact information displayed on BMA website
📍 Business banner featured on business fence
🎪 Ability to do one giveaway during the school year
📧 Weekly Listing in the school newsletter
📅 12 Month Ad in school calendar
📖 Quarter page ad in the Gala journal
🌐 Company logo, website and contact information displayed on BMA website
📍 Business banner featured on business fence
📧 Weekly Listing in the school newsletter
📅 6 Month Ad in school calendar
🌐 Company logo, website and contact information displayed on BMA website
📍Business banner featured on business fence
📅 3 Month Ad in school calendar
🌐 Company logo, website and contact information displayed on BMA website
📅 6 Month Ad in school calendar
📅 3 Month Ad in school calendar
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