Text announcing "BMA PTA BUSINESS Sponsorships 2026-2027" is overlaid on a swirling blue abstract background.
Brauser Maimonides Academy

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Brauser Maimonides Academy

About this event

BMA PTA Business & Calendar Sponsorship

Diamond item
Diamond
$6,000

🌐 Company logo, website and contact information displayed on BMA website

📍 Business banner featured on business fence

🎪 Ability to do one giveaway during the school year

📧 Weekly Listing in the school newsletter

📅 12 Month Ad in school calendar

📖 Half page ad in the Gala journal

⭐ One annual business spotlight in the weekly newsletter

🏆 Exclusive listed sponsor of one major school event

Gold item
Gold
$3,600

🌐 Company logo, website and contact information displayed on BMA website

📍 Business banner featured on business fence

🎪 Ability to do one giveaway during the school year

📧 Weekly Listing in the school newsletter

📅 12 Month Ad in school calendar

📖 Quarter page ad in the Gala journal

Silver item
Silver
$2,500

🌐 Company logo, website and contact information displayed on BMA website

📍 Business banner featured on business fence

📧 Weekly Listing in the school newsletter

📅 6 Month Ad in school calendar

Bronze item
Bronze item
Bronze
$1,200

🌐 Company logo, website and contact information displayed on BMA website

📍Business banner featured on business fence

📅 3 Month Ad in school calendar

Parter item
Parter item
Parter
$550

🌐 Company logo, website and contact information displayed on BMA website

📅 6 Month Ad in school calendar

Friend item
Friend
$250

📅 3 Month Ad in school calendar

Add a donation for Brauser Maimonides Academy

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