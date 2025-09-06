BMAR Sponsor Clinic

Hosted by
About this raffle
Spaying make us adoptable & Safe!
Rabies safe for 1 year!
Heartwom safe for 1 year - 12 months of security!
Flea & Tick protection for 3 whole months! Travel safety!
These hoarding case rescues arrived with zero. Every $5 will give them nutrical, teeth cleaning products, treats...just may save their lives!
Potty pads really needed for crate training....and we have so many needing work!
This buys 2 bags of cedar shavings for their playyard. Let's keep them clean and that skin healing!
Every dog must have heartworm test to be eligible for adoption.
