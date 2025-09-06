Barking Mad Animal Refuge Limited

Barking Mad Animal Refuge Limited

BMAR Sponsor Clinic

Hoarding Dogs Spay
$80

Spaying make us adoptable & Safe!

Hoarding Dogs Rabies
$15

Rabies safe for 1 year!

Hoarding Dogs Proheart 12
$90

Heartwom safe for 1 year - 12 months of security!

Hoarding Dogs Bravecto
$72

Flea & Tick protection for 3 whole months! Travel safety!

Hoarding Dogs Partial Sponsor - for necessities
$5

These hoarding case rescues arrived with zero. Every $5 will give them nutrical, teeth cleaning products, treats...just may save their lives!

Hoarding Dogs Potty Pad Sponsor
$25

Potty pads really needed for crate training....and we have so many needing work!

Hoarding Dogs Kennel Bedding
$15

This buys 2 bags of cedar shavings for their playyard. Let's keep them clean and that skin healing!

Hoarding Dogs Heartworm Test
$20

Every dog must have heartworm test to be eligible for adoption.

