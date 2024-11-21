Colorado Kickback Apre and Party Pass

Day 1: Thursday, December 12 - Vail Vertical Challenge & Copper Mountain Exploration
This ticket is valid only for Thursday, December 12. Start your Colorado Kickback adventure at Vail with the Arc’teryx Vertical Challenge, where skiers and snowboarders will compete to log the most vertical feet through the Epic App, with prizes for the top performers. If Vail isn’t your vibe, spend the day exploring the diverse terrain of Copper Mountain, known for its naturally divided trails and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you hit Vail or Copper, your first day sets the stage for an unforgettable weekend.
Friday
$50
Day 2: Friday, December 13 - Keystone, A-Basin & Copper Mountain Parking Lot Party
This ticket is valid only for Friday, December 13. Choose your adventure with a day at Keystone or the legendary Arapahoe Basin (A-Basin), both offering incredible skiing and snowboarding. Copper Mountain is also ready to welcome you with its top-notch terrain and family-friendly vibe. For Apre head to A-Basin for a classic parking lot party with music, food, and camaraderie . No matter where you spend your day, Friday promises to deliver mountain magic.
Saturday
$50
Day 3: Saturday, December 14 - Breckenridge, Copper Mountain & Romell's Birthday Bash
This ticket is valid only for Saturday, December 14.
Alternatively, spend your day enjoying Copper Mountain’s dynamic trails and welcoming energy. In the evening, join us for the grand highlight of the weekend: the Homecoming Dance. Celebrate in style at this special event, which also doubles as Romell Ward’s birthday party, featuring live music by Dzaire Gold. Don’t forget—no ski attire allowed! Saturday is your chance to hit the dance floor after a day of shredding.
Sunday
$50
Day 4: Sunday, December 15 - Copper Mountain & A-Basin Adventures
This ticket is valid only for Sunday, December 15. End the Colorado Kickback with an epic day on the slopes at Copper Mountain or A-Basin. Copper’s incredible variety of trails and its vibrant energy make it the perfect spot for your final runs, while A-Basin offers stunning alpine views and challenging terrain. Whether you’re seeking one last thrill or a relaxing finale, Sunday ensures your weekend wraps up on a high note.
All 4 days
$125
This gets you into all the fun for the whole weekend!!
