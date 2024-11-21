Colorado Kickback Apre and Party Pass

Day 1: Thursday, December 12 - Vail Vertical Challenge & Copper Mountain Exploration This ticket is valid only for Thursday, December 12. Start your Colorado Kickback adventure at Vail with the Arc’teryx Vertical Challenge, where skiers and snowboarders will compete to log the most vertical feet through the Epic App, with prizes for the top performers. If Vail isn’t your vibe, spend the day exploring the diverse terrain of Copper Mountain, known for its naturally divided trails and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you hit Vail or Copper, your first day sets the stage for an unforgettable weekend.

