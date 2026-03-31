Burnett Medical Center Foundation

Hosted by

Burnett Medical Center Foundation

About this event

BMC Foundation Golf Outing

905 S Wisconsin Ave

Frederic, WI 54837, USA

Platinum/Title Sponsor
$5,000

4 golfers and 2 carts

Lunch and Dinner for 4 golfers

4 drink tickets and 4 raffle tickets per golfer

Hole sponsorship and signage at every hole

All event materials cobranded with your logo

Social Media recognition

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

4 golfers and 2 carts

Dinner for 4 golfers

3 drink tickets and 3 raffle tickets per golfer

Hole sponsorship

Social Media recognition

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

4 golfers and 2 carts

Dinner for 4 golfers

2 drink tickets and 2 raffle tickets per golfer

Hole sponsorship

Hole Sponsor
$500

Get an 11x17 sign by a hole on the golf course with your logo so everyone can see it.

Team of 4
$400

Enjoy 18 holes of golf for 4 people, 2 carts, driving range access, and a catered dinner.

Individual Golfer
$100

Enjoy 18 holes of golf for 1 person with a cart, driving range access, and a catered dinner.

Add a donation for Burnett Medical Center Foundation

$

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