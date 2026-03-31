BMC Foundation Golf Outing

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About this event
4 golfers and 2 carts
Lunch and Dinner for 4 golfers
4 drink tickets and 4 raffle tickets per golfer
Hole sponsorship and signage at every hole
All event materials cobranded with your logo
Social Media recognition
4 golfers and 2 carts
Dinner for 4 golfers
3 drink tickets and 3 raffle tickets per golfer
Hole sponsorship
Social Media recognition
4 golfers and 2 carts
Dinner for 4 golfers
2 drink tickets and 2 raffle tickets per golfer
Hole sponsorship
Get an 11x17 sign by a hole on the golf course with your logo so everyone can see it.
Enjoy 18 holes of golf for 4 people, 2 carts, driving range access, and a catered dinner.
Enjoy 18 holes of golf for 1 person with a cart, driving range access, and a catered dinner.
$
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