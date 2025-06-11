Black Montessori Conference Silent Auction

Experience the historic beauty of Washington, DC, with a 2-night getaway for two, complete with a guided bike tour of the iconic National Mall and surrounding monuments. Immerse yourself in the rich history and awe-inspiring sights as you pedal through the heart of the nation's capital. INCLUDES: - 2 nights in your choice of a hotel in Washington, D.C. (details below). - Room may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion. - Bike tour for two visiting the monuments and memorials (comes in the format of a $200 gift card to Unlimited Biking). E-Bike options available. For a list of available tours, visit: https://unlimitedbiking.com/tours/ - Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption. Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T21015 LOCATION Washington, DC Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Must book vacation within 12 months of purchase. Vacation is non-refundable and fully transferable. You'll contact the vacation provider directly to select dates and book the vacation. BIKE TOUR There is so much to see when visiting the US Capital, Washington DC, with its countless monuments, memorials and museums! Ride with history and experience the nation’s rich culture by bike and learn about the major sites around the National Mall and Tidal Basin. This guided tour takes about 3 hours, including various stops near essential attractions while our guides provide in-depth narration and stop for photo opportunities at famous sights and hidden gems throughout the tour. OTHER NOTES Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included. Certain optional amenities, such as parking, may require an additional fee at the property. WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE? There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels. Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year.

