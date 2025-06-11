Black Montessori Conference Silent Auction

Celebrate Black excellence in Montessori education with this exclusive Black Montessori Education Fund (BMEF) Gift set, curated just for our 2025 Black Montessori Conference Gala. This thoughtful gift set is filled with official BMEF gear that reflect the heart of our mission and movement.
The set includes a BMEF signature tote bag, t-shirt, tumbler, and a few surprise goodies sure to delight any supporter of BMEF!
4 Nights All-Inclusive! DR or Cancun
$1,600
Indulge in a Caribbean paradise with a 4-night escape for two at a 5-star all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana or Cancun area. Immerse in luxury, pristine beaches, and gourmet delights. Bid for a romantic retreat, where every moment is a celebration of love and leisure in sun-soaked beauty.
INCLUDES:
- 4 nights accommodation in Punta Cana or Cancun area.
- Choose from 5-star all-inclusive resorts detailed in the link below.
- All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (some premium items may require additional charge).
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge local tourism taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T42995
Winner's choice of Punta Cana, DR or Cancun area, Mexico.
OTHER NOTES:
Unless otherwise noted, package does not include transportation.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels. Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Paid upgrades and extended dates may be available when you book. Must book vacation within 12 months of purchase. Vacation is non-refundable and fully transferable. You'll contact the vacation provider directly to select dates and book the vacation.
2-Night Stay + DC Monuments Bike Tour!
$700
Experience the historic beauty of Washington, DC, with a 2-night getaway for two, complete with a guided bike tour of the iconic National Mall and surrounding monuments. Immerse yourself in the rich history and awe-inspiring sights as you pedal through the heart of the nation's capital.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in your choice of a hotel in Washington, D.C. (details below).
- Room may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion.
- Bike tour for two visiting the monuments and memorials (comes in the format of a $200 gift card to Unlimited Biking). E-Bike options available. For a list of available tours, visit: https://unlimitedbiking.com/tours/
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T21015
LOCATION
Washington, DC
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Must book vacation within 12 months of purchase. Vacation is non-refundable and fully transferable. You'll contact the vacation provider directly to select dates and book the vacation.
BIKE TOUR
There is so much to see when visiting the US Capital, Washington DC, with its countless monuments, memorials and museums! Ride with history and experience the nation’s rich culture by bike and learn about the major sites around the National Mall and Tidal Basin.
This guided tour takes about 3 hours, including various stops near essential attractions while our guides provide in-depth narration and stop for photo opportunities at famous sights and hidden gems throughout the tour.
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included. Certain optional amenities, such as parking, may require an additional fee at the property.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year.
Alison's Montessori Animals of Continents Set
$35
𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 is our new cultural material! In Montessori, cultural studies introduce children to the physical world, people, plants, and animals.
𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 consists of a set of 7 wooden boards, each depicting a color-coded continent and silhouettes of typical animals. Each silhouette can be matched with a colorful cutout of the animal it suggests.
Children will have fun making associations between continents and animals. The silhouettes make the materials autodidactic (learning by oneself) and self-correcting.
As always, the material is versatile and its parts can be used creatively. A wooden compartmentalized box for storage is included.
𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 is proudly made in the facility in the US.
Alison's Montessori Calculating Tariffs Chart - Complete Set
$80
The Calculating Tariffs Cloth Chart is a visual material designed to help children understand how tariff percentages affect international commerce. This chart provides a tactile way for students to apply percentage-based tariffs for various countries, writing out tariff rates, original price, tariff amount, and the final price of goods.
This set includes: 35 Country Flag Labels, 6 Printed Tariff Percent Labels - 5%, 10%, 20%, 25%, 50%, 125%, 24 Blank Labels for writing out amounts and placing on the chart, 38 laminated and cut task cards, 9 laminated and cut research cards, Storage boxes for the research and task cards
Lesson plan
This activity encourages mathematical reasoning using real-world percentages, while also supporting geography and global awareness.
The research cards included are:
Tariffs
Taxes
Ad Valorem Tariffs
Specific Tariffs
Compound Tariffs
Imports
Exports
Trade War
Supply Chain
Understanding Tariffs Task Cards are designed to provide a rich experience to your learners. The set consists of 38 cards divided into five sections with the following focuses:
Section 1 - Introduction
Section 2 - Ad Valorem Tariffs
Section 3 - Specific Tariffs
Section 4 - Compound Tariffs
Section 5 - Advanced Concept
Each card features engaging activities on the front and an answer key on the back, allowing students to learn and check their understanding independently. This self-checking system promotes academic self-esteem and autonomy in young learners. These cards are designed with clear progression, ensuring that the students grasp fundamental concepts before moving on to more challenging tasks. Answer keys on the back of each card allow students to check their work and identify areas for improvement, fostering a growth mindset.
Alison'sSmall Movable Alphabet
$20
This set includes five of each of the consonants & ten of each of the vowels. The vowels are colored blue and the consonants are colored red. Wooden letter holder included! Smallest letter approx: 1.25" H. Largest letter approx: 2.75" H.
Alison's Botany Leaf 18 Piece Puzzle w Control Chart
$30
This leaf shapes puzzle matches our premium quality leaf cabinet, PB01, and is a great starter set for young children to get familiar with leaf shapes.
Children will learn the names and shapes of different types of leaves. They can also work with the accompanied control chart for matching exercises.
Alison's Montessori Continents and Animals
$35
𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 is our new cultural material! In Montessori, cultural studies introduce children to the physical world, people, plants, and animals.
𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 consists of a set of 7 wooden boards, each depicting a color-coded continent and silhouettes of typical animals. Each silhouette can be matched with a colorful cutout of the animal it suggests.
Children will have fun making associations between continents and animals. The silhouettes make the materials autodidactic (learning by oneself) and self-correcting.
As always, the material is versatile and its parts can be used creatively. A wooden compartmentalized box for storage is included.
𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 is proudly made at our facility in the US.
Hand crocheted blanket to keep you warm and cozy!
$75
This blanket was lovingly
handmade by Lindsey Pollock for you!!!
Love is a blanket that keeps you warm through the years, it comforts you and casts away all your fears.
Love is a blanket that you can pass on. Love is a blanket that will never go wrong. Blessings for a lifetime of happiness and joy!!
Blanket made with acrylic yarns. It may be washed on cold, delicate and tumble dried. May be dry-cleaned.
love is like a blanket
love is like a blanket it can warm you through
takes away the cold and stops you turning blue
wraps around your body as it holds you tight
gives you lots of warmth to help you through the night
it can be a duvet so very thick and strong
and be there to comfort you whenever things go wrong
it is always there in everything you do
love is like a blanket there to comfort you
Lovingly handmade by Lindsey Pollock
Sea Inspired Jewelry
$15
Unique necklace and earring set was created by artist Julia Pinkham who used the sea for her inspiration. The 18" sterling necklace features enameled fish and pearls while the earring are whimsical seahorses. These lovely pieces of jewelry are delightful to wear!
Indigo Dreams Agate Necklace
$35
Blue Ocean agate on 24" Sterling Silver Chain. Agates are ancient stones that gift us with their knowledge of balance, strength and stability. They are treasured for their ability to foster self-knowledge and confidence. They encourage us to live our lives with authenticity and integrity. Agates help heal our inner wounds, sorrow, & anger. They help shift old patterns of behavior that no longer serve us. They help us find the courage to begin again, with hearts open to abundance, love and joy.
Handcrafted Wooden Cutting Boards and stand
$25
These handcrafted cutting boards are sealed with mineral oil and should be maintained with a regular application of food grade mineral oil to keep the wood sealed and protected. To clean, wipe with a damp cloth but do not submerge in water or place in a dishwasher. Do not use soap or chemicals as the wood may absorb them! Enjoy this custom made item for many years to come! Made by Dr. Lindsay's Husband
A collaborative curation of special items offered by the MSJ Board members to inspire, activate, fortify and affirm the mind, body and spirit. Read, wear, sound, adorn, savor, stretch, plant, assemble, snuggle - a collection to encourage self care, cultivate community, develop awareness and enrich your whole self.
Building Resilient Schools Workshop
$25
The Building Resilient Schools Online Workshop is a course for Montessori educators or school leaders that focuses on three components that comprise the whole school Montessori method.
One School: Working within the unique, complex ecosystem of Montessori to build a unified community empowered to serve the mission of the school
Honest Talk: Creating a culture of honest conversation based on the values of growth and clarity
Strong Systems: Offering ways to build strong and resilient systems that will engage the whole community and yield results
You will leave these two days with- a new approach for how to strengthen your school, systems to implement, and tools to support your on-going work. From Public Montessori in Action International
Professional Development Certificate
$10
This $100 certificate can be applied toward any CGMS Professional Development course, including Montessori Beginnings (Infant/Toddler), Montessori Fundamentals (EC, EL, SEC), Creating Inclusive Montessori Spaces, or Fundamentos Montessori (SP). These flexible, fully online courses are ideal for those new to Montessori or experienced educators seeking continuing education and enrichment.
Courses are self-paced and designed to introduce core Montessori principles or deepen understanding of inclusive and developmentally appropriate practices. Upon successful completion, participants receive a CGMS Professional Development Certificate.
Please note: these courses are not MACTE accredited and do not lead to a Montessori teaching credential. From The Center for Guided Montessori Studies
