Burnett Medical Center Foundation

Hosted by

Burnett Medical Center Foundation

About this event

BMCF Golf Outing Extras

905 S Wisconsin Ave

Frederic, WI 54837, USA

Team of 4
$400

Enjoy 18 holes of golf for 4 people, 2 carts, driving range access, and a catered dinner.

Individual Golfer
$100

Enjoy 18 holes of golf for 1 person with a cart, driving range access, and a catered dinner.

4 Mulligans (Maximum 1 per team member)
$20

Don’t like your drive or putt? Use a mulligan as a second chance after your first attempt went wrong. The hole is played and scored as if the first shot had never been made.

Skins
$20

If your team birdies (or better) a hole, and no other team birdies that same hole, your team will get a skin. The skin’s pot is 100% payout.

Putting Contest
$5

This is set up on the putting green outside. It’s $5 for 3 putts. Every putt made gets you a ticket/card. There is a 50/50 drawing after dinner to find out the winner!

Prize Ticket 20 for $20
$20

These tickets are for the high value prizes you can win. Put your ticket(s) in the box next to the item and we'll draw the winners after dinner. Tickets are 2 for $5, 8 for $10, or 20 for $20!

Prize Ticket 8 for $10
$10

These tickets are for the high value prizes you can win. Put your ticket(s) in the box next to the item and we'll draw the winners after dinner. Tickets are 2 for $5, 8 for $10, or 20 for $20!

Prize Ticket (2 for $5)
$5

These tickets are for the high value prizes you can win. Put your ticket(s) in the box next to the item and we'll draw the winners after dinner. Tickets are 2 for $5, 8 for $10, or 20 for $20!

Add a donation for Burnett Medical Center Foundation

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