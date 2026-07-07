BMCF Golf Outing Extras

About this event
Enjoy 18 holes of golf for 4 people, 2 carts, driving range access, and a catered dinner.
Enjoy 18 holes of golf for 1 person with a cart, driving range access, and a catered dinner.
Don’t like your drive or putt? Use a mulligan as a second chance after your first attempt went wrong. The hole is played and scored as if the first shot had never been made.
If your team birdies (or better) a hole, and no other team birdies that same hole, your team will get a skin. The skin’s pot is 100% payout.
This is set up on the putting green outside. It’s $5 for 3 putts. Every putt made gets you a ticket/card. There is a 50/50 drawing after dinner to find out the winner!
These tickets are for the high value prizes you can win. Put your ticket(s) in the box next to the item and we'll draw the winners after dinner. Tickets are 2 for $5, 8 for $10, or 20 for $20!
These tickets are for the high value prizes you can win. Put your ticket(s) in the box next to the item and we'll draw the winners after dinner. Tickets are 2 for $5, 8 for $10, or 20 for $20!
These tickets are for the high value prizes you can win. Put your ticket(s) in the box next to the item and we'll draw the winners after dinner. Tickets are 2 for $5, 8 for $10, or 20 for $20!
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