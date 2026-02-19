BMHS '25-26 Theatre Banquet

About this event
Ticket includes: Your all access-pass to a night in the spotlight- grand entrance, dinner, awards ceremony celebrating this years productions and performers, and a dance to close the show with your cast and crew.
Ticket includes: Join us for an evening with the best seats in the house, featuring entrance, dinner, and the awards ceremony. High School parents/guardians are welcome to remain and enjoy the remainder of the evening.
Please note: only 2 adult tickets are available per student ticket- no siblings will be allowed at banquet
Ticket Includes: Your cue to shine! Enjoy entrance, dinner and the awards ceremony celebrating your theatrical triumphs. (Middle school students will take their final bow of the evening following the awards.)
Ticket Includes: Enjoy a night behind the scenes (but with better seating!) featuring entrance, dinner and the awards ceremony. After the final curtain call, middle school students will exit stage left and will be dismissed to their adults.
Please note: only 2 adult tickets are available per student ticket- no siblings will be allowed at banquet.
Ticket Includes: Enjoy a night of well-deserved applause with event entrance, dinner and the awards ceremony. Following the program, sponsors are welcome to stay and enjoy the remainder of the evening's festivities as our high schoolers take the stage for the dance portion of the celebration.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!