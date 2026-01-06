Brihanmharashtra Mandal Of North America Inc

About the memberships

BMM Memberships 2026

Small Size Mandal
$60

Renews yearly on: March 31

Mandals with 25-100 members are classified as small size mandal.


Please Note: Zeffy, by default, adds an 11%–17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not BMM). This donation is optional, and donors can choose to opt out by selecting “Other” and entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.

Medium Size Mandal
$200

Renews yearly on: March 31

Mandals with 101-250 members are classified as medium size mandal.


Large Size Mandal
$300

Renews yearly on: March 31

Mandals with 251 to 600 members are classified as large size mandal.


Extra Large Size Mandal
$450

Renews yearly on: March 31

Mandals with 601 and over members are classified as extra large size mandal.


Associate Member Organization
$60

Renews yearly on: March 31

Marathi Shala (Not Mandal-Affiliated)
$60

Renews yearly on: March 31

