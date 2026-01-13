BMS Gala 2025-26

Hosted by
About this event
Includes entry to the Annual Graduate BMS Gala with full access to the evening's program, food, and beverages. Your purchase directly supports the Indianapolis Urban League and its mission to advance equity in our community.
Admission for one guest accompanying a registered Marian University BMS student. Includes full access to the gala program, food, and beverages.
This complimentary ticket is reserved for faculty members and invited guests of the Indianapolis Urban League. Includes full access to the gala program, food, and beverages.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!