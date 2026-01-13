BMS Student Council

Hosted by

BMS Student Council

About this event

BMS Gala 2025-26

Allison Mansion at Marian University

3000 Cold Spring Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46222, USA

BMS Student Admission
$10

Includes entry to the Annual Graduate BMS Gala with full access to the evening's program, food, and beverages. Your purchase directly supports the Indianapolis Urban League and its mission to advance equity in our community.

Plus one
$15

Admission for one guest accompanying a registered Marian University BMS student. Includes full access to the gala program, food, and beverages.

Marian Faculty/Ind. Urban League Guests
Free

This complimentary ticket is reserved for faculty members and invited guests of the Indianapolis Urban League. Includes full access to the gala program, food, and beverages.

Add a donation for BMS Student Council

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!