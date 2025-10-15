2025 Diwali Gala Silent Auction Page

auctionV2.input.startingBid
VALUE: $350
For the Saturday, November 8th at 7pm show in Chicago!
During these divided times, many people believe that open dialogue and discourse are the only tools to mend a wounded nation. Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng believe the opposite: Hatred is the answer.
The format? A DEBATE TO THE DEATH. Imagine CNN’s Presidential Townhall that’s somehow more demented and with less decorum. This will be a race to the bottom.
Minhaj and Chieng will face off about America’s most urgent issues: Presidents, War, the Economy, Immigration, Infrastructure, Food, Dating, Family Values, and of course, the impending Race War. This is not a call for peace. It’s a call for pettiness. Are you in?
VALUE: $5300
Included in the 12-month membership at KMAK Fitness is:
A comprehensive online coaching experience, weekly check-ins where we provide detailed subjective and objective feedback, covering aspects like photos, mood, strength, and measurements. Outside of these check-ins, clients can reach out to their coaches not only through email but also via other platforms, ensuring continuous support and guidance throughout the week.
The membership includes a personalized training program and customized nutrition plans tailored to individual goals. We focus on sustainable, long-term guidance to help clients build habits that last beyond the program. Additionally, we provide accountability to ensure clients stay on track. Members also gain access to our exclusive educational hub, filled with resources to enhance their fitness journey, and our private Facebook community, where they can connect with others for support and motivation.
VALUE: $350
36" x 24" Print on Canvas
What is it about darkness ? A solemn place where life even forgets where its heading. As it turns pitch black for a moment all you want to do is stay lost. Not be relevant enough for anyone. I cant imagine walking or running in pure darkness where I am confident I wont bump into anything or even fall. But If i could. Run as fast as I can knowing life or situation won’t let me fall or trip over anything. Wouldn’t that be something. A 100 m philosophy race with seamless obstacles.
VALUE: $495
Get our best-selling neoprene styles: the Large Dakota Backpack ($215), Large Landon Carryall ($215), and Large Hunter Toiletry Bag ($65).
Large Dakota Backpack: Our best-selling Dakota Backpack (in the best-selling Large size) comes with a zipper laptop pocket on the outside and a slip tablet sleeve on the inside, plus specific pockets for essentials like your phone, keys, wallet, shoes and more. The shoe bag, tech pouch and bungee key leash keep you super organized while wearing a backpack that actually makes you feel like an adult!
Large Landon Carryall: Whether you’re off to a cabin in the woods or jetting to Paris for an urban excursion, our Landon Carryall (in our best-selling Large size) has you covered. This lightweight bag unsnaps at the sides to create more room for any unexpected finds you can’t leave behind. It also includes a padded laptop sleeve, an Air Mesh pouch for all your essentials, and a water bottle pocket to keep you hydrated. A stretch key leash, shoe duster and extra interior pockets keep you organized, and the handy pocket on the back of the bag is the perfect place to tuck away your passport or phone. This size also counts as a personal item for when you’re stretching travel baggage allowance limits!
Large Hunter Toiletry Bag: With our Hunter Toiletry Bag, you can keep your grooming essentials perfectly organized. In addition to a removable zippered interior pouch for your toothbrush, contact lens case or comb, this Large best-selling size is complete with a side slip pocket and detachable Air Mesh brush pouch. Elastic loops cradle items like lip balm, razors or travel fragrance, and the extra volume inside provides enough space to easily contain TSA-sized moisturizers, shampoo, and shower gel.
This collection is made with 100% premium neoprene, a high-tech fabric that is water resistant and hand washable. It’s insulating and shock-absorbent thanks to the material makeup. A modern material for modern needs, the durability and versatility are endless. All linings, shoe bags and dust bags are all made from REPREVE® recycled polyester – a durable, versatile material that turns recycled bottles into bags.
VALUE: $495
VALUE: $3600
48" x 36" Mixed Media on Canvas
A captivating portrayal of transformation and renewal, this fiery phoenix embodies the strength to rise and reinvent oneself. Layers of gold and ethereal color evoke both the fragility and resilience of the human spirit. This painting is a reminder that even in moments of surrender, your spirit has the power to rise and soar beyond the ashes. This artwork is more than a visual statement — it’s a symbol of hope, empowerment, and the infinite capacity to begin again. A powerful centerpiece for any collection that celebrates growth and inner light.
VALUE: $600
36" x 24" Print on Canvas
About the artist: KAVI
A South Asian Mixed Media Artist who creates work that explores the intersection of her cultural heritage, personal identity, and the contemporary world. Her work often uses traditional South Asian materials and techniques, such as textiles, metalwork, and calligraphy, to create new and unexpected forms. She is interested in the ways in which art can be used to challenge stereotypes and create new narratives about South Asian culture.
Her work is often inspired by her own experiences. As a South Asian woman living in the United States, she is interested in exploring the ways in which her identity is shaped by her gender, race, and culture. Kavi believes that art can be a powerful tool for self-expression and empowerment, and hopes that her work can help to create a more inclusive and diverse world.
With the use of collage and assemblage to create compositions that are both visually arresting and thought-provoking, she is drawn to the way that these techniques can be used to bring together disparate elements to create something new and unexpected. Kavi believes that this process is analogous to the way in which we construct our own identities, drawing on a variety of influences to create something unique.
VALUE: $600
36" x 24" Print on Canvas
VALUE: $720
36" x 24" Print on Canvas
VALUE: $500
Founded on values of truth, intent, inclusivity, and creativity, TEMBO TONES® is a creative studio with one mission: to help entrepreneurs and storytellers of color craft meaningful and transformative visual experiences. We create photo artistry and brand designs using our signature H.U.E of Humanity groundwork that seeks to honor, understand and energize our multidimensional cultures.
We’re excited to offer a one-hour portrait and lifestyle photography session as part of Brown Man Therapy’s Diwali Silent Auction. This session is ideal for entrepreneurs, small businesses, or industry professionals seeking to enhance their digital presence with on-brand imagery. We’ll begin with a discovery call, location scouting, and creating a shot list to capture impactful images.
VALUE: $1000
Experience America’s pastime at the iconic Wrigley Field with this incredible Cubs fan package! This ultimate Cubs fan collection features:
Whether you’re a lifelong Cubs fan or creating memories with family and friends, this package offers the perfect combination of unforgettable game day experiences and treasured keepsakes that honor the rich history of the franchise.
VALUE: $200
Sip chai joyfully and wear your love for chai this holiday season & beyond. The Chai Lovers Bundle comes with Kola Goodies' comfy CHAI Hoodie and CHAI Cap, essentials to wear when you're on the go. As well as Kola Goodies' new & exclusive Maple Chai Latte Book Box with Lilly's Library (by Lilly Singh): a vibrant book box with a delicious Maple Chai blend and a custom gold strainer. Kola Goodies, based in San Francisco, CA, creates joyful wellness through equitably-sourced tea and superfood lattes, like our award-winning Masala Chai and Sri Lankan Milk Tea. They are on a mission to increase cultural representation from seed to shelf.
VALUE: $340
Bella Mews is an accessories brand born from the love of Indian textiles and beautiful design. Vintage saris with stories woven into each thread are reimagined with a focus on elegant and minimalist design. Every piece is handcrafted in NYC. A sartorial rebirth of the sari in new form while still bringing light to the rich beauty of Indian textile craft. Celebrating 'more color, more joy, less waste'.
Rosette Box Clutch and Rupa Rose Lapel:
Handmade with the creative reuse of vintage silk saris; the pursehas a structured case perfect for carrying your essentials from day to night, paying homage to classic elegance while chique enough to wear with just about any ensemble. The red rose lapel pin, adds a blend of sustainability and elegance.
It's a small detail that makes a lasting impression.
VALUE: $450
Join Sithara Stohr, LCSW, RYT-500 for two 1 hour private somatic yoga sessions or one 1.5 hour group (bring up to five friends) somatic yoga and meditation session. With their background in somatic psychotherapy and years of experience teaching yoga, a private session with Sithara will create space for you to explore your experience in your body. This workshop format allows for focus on your goals and needs to work through any limitations that may restrict your engagement with your yoga and meditation practice.
Sithara Stohr, LCSW, RYT-500, SE Intermediate [They/Them]:
Sithara is a holistic mental health professional focused on supporting their students, clients, and community in reconnecting to their autonomy over their healing journeys. They hold various licensure and certifications to support this work from being a clinical social worker, 500hour yoga/meditation instructor, and training in both somatic psychotherapy and somatic experiencing. They provide somatic focused therapy, training, and wellness services. Sithara’s hope in all of their work is to share tangible skills for sustainable care.
VALUE: $120
Unwind with The Spice Drops “Heat & Heal” Self-Care Night-In bundle, a thoughtfully curated set designed to nourish both body and mind. It includes a full-size and travel-size bottle of The Spice Drops chili oil (pure concentrated heat without altering flavor), uncooked pasta, marinara sauce, a leather-bound journal and pen for reflection, and a candle to set the mood. This bundle celebrates balance, bringing a little spice and a little stillness in support of South Asian mental wellness.
VALUE: $1000
Employees face various stressors both inside and outside the workplace. Concerns about employer support are common, and inadequate stress management can result in high burnout and attrition rates. This training utilizes therapy-based tools to foster meaningful connections, offering an experiential approach that enhances vulnerability and builds a shared reality for your team. Participants engage in interactive discussions to develop strategies for managing heightened stress and generate questions and suggestions to foster healthy team functioning. Emphasizing a proactive approach, the session supports individuals and teams facing chronic or intensified stress.
VALUE: $200
This isn’t just a hoodie—it’s your story, woven into fabric. This package gives you the exclusive opportunity to design a completely custom Rickshaw Club hoodie that captures your unique thoughts, feelings, and personal vision. Share what inspires you, what moves you, what defines you, and watch as your ideas transform into a wearable work of art created just for you.
What Makes This Special:
Every piece at Rickshaw Club is truly 1 of 1. No duplicates. No reprints. No exceptions. Once your custom hoodie is created, that design belongs to you and you alone—it will never be reproduced.
Your rickshaw becomes more than clothing; it’s a canvas for self-expression, a conversation starter, and a tangible piece of your personal journey. It’s your chance to own something completely authentic and unrepeatable.
This is wearable art that tells your story—and only yours.
VALUE: $300
This isn’t just a hoodie—it’s your story, woven into fabric.
This package gives you the exclusive opportunity to design a completely custom Rickshaw Club hoodie AND matching accessory that capture your unique thoughts, feelings, and personal vision. Share what inspires you, what moves you, what defines you, and watch as your ideas transform into wearable works of art created just for you.
What Makes This Special:
Every piece at Rickshaw Club is truly 1 of 1. No duplicates. No reprints. No exceptions. Once your custom hoodie and accessory are created, those designs belong to you and you alone—they will never be reproduced.
Your rickshaw becomes more than clothing; it’s a canvas for self-expression, a conversation starter, and a tangible piece of your personal journey. It’s your chance to own something completely authentic and unrepeatable.
This is wearable art that tells your story—and only yours.
VALUE: $300
Gracie Pie Apothecary's products are hand crafted in small batches in Kankakee, Illinois. All of our soap is hand made with local, free range goat's milk from well loved goats. We believe that goat's milk is what creates the creamiest, loveliest bar of soap you will ever use on your skin! We also have fun with our soap, and don't feel that it should ever be boring, so we will always delight your senses with gorgeous colors and scents to provide you the most luxurious at home spa experience.
What’s Included:
Honey Fig Sugar Scrub
Oatmeal, Milk and Honey Sugar Scrub
Naked Body Butter
Firming Clay Mask with Caffeine and Coffee Butter
Oatmeal, Milk and Honey Body Butter
Honey Fig Body Butter
2 - Beeswax Balms - Unscented
24k Gold Primer and Serum with Rosehip Oil and Ylang Ylang
Rose Clay Shave Soap
Sweet Cheeks Sculpting Cream
Boutique Goats Milk Soap - Honey Fig
Boutique Goats Milk Soap - Tea Tree Detox Bar
Boutique Goats Milk Soap - Oatmeal, Milk and Honey
Boutique Goats Milk Soap - Kentucky Whiskey
2 - Soap Sack
2 - Handcrafted Cedar Soap Saver
Eye Firming Cream
Lip Primer & Scrub
