BNEVO - Tuscany Italy

​7 Night Stay in a Luxury Room at the Cortona Resort & Spa -- Daily Breakfast Buffet for (2) --- 3 Course Dinner at La Corte Restaurant for (2) --- Massage Treatment for (2) --- Unlimited access to the Wellness Center which includes Sauna, Turkish baths, Salt Room with Chromotherapy, Emotional Showers, and much more. --- Cooking Class and Dinner for (2)

​7 Night Stay in a Luxury Room at the Cortona Resort & Spa -- Daily Breakfast Buffet for (2) --- 3 Course Dinner at La Corte Restaurant for (2) --- Massage Treatment for (2) --- Unlimited access to the Wellness Center which includes Sauna, Turkish baths, Salt Room with Chromotherapy, Emotional Showers, and much more. --- Cooking Class and Dinner for (2)

seeMoreDetailsMobile