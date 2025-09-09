BNHS Theater Booster Club

BNHS Theater Booster Club

BNHS Theater Booster Club's Sponsorship

Bronze Level item
Bronze Level
$250

Sponsor Certificate for office/home, Company mentioned on BNHS Theater social media, Company name on all performance programs, Logo on BNHS Theater sponsor page

Silver Level item
Silver Level
$500

Same as Bronze, plus BNHS Theater photo for office/home

Gold Level item
Gold Level
$1,000

Same as Silver, plus Fall/Spring show name mention

Platinum Level item
Platinum Level
$1,500

Same as Silver, plus Sponsor mentioned at BNHS musical performances, logo on BNHS theater show shirt, and Invitation to reserved seating at BNHS theater performances

