BNHS Theater Booster Club's Sponsorship

Offered by
About this shop
Sponsor Certificate for office/home, Company mentioned on BNHS Theater social media, Company name on all performance programs, Logo on BNHS Theater sponsor page
Same as Bronze, plus BNHS Theater photo for office/home
Same as Silver, plus Fall/Spring show name mention
Same as Silver, plus Sponsor mentioned at BNHS musical performances, logo on BNHS theater show shirt, and Invitation to reserved seating at BNHS theater performances
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!