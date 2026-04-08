BNR Delaware Celebrating 10 Years of Community Service in Colors

Join us for a vibrant celebration as The Black Nurses Rock (BNR) Delaware Chapter marks its 10th Anniversary! This milestone event, themed "A Burst of Colors," will honor a decade of dedicated community service and scholarship initiatives that have positively impacted lives across the State of Delaware!





Guests will wear the color Blue.

If you would like to purchase a Table (8) of a Color, please purchase 8 tickets. If there are not enough tickets left of that color, please reach out to VP of Fundraising Nishelle Hines at 302-310-0499