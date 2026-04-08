Black Nurses Rock Delaware Chapter

Hosted by

Black Nurses Rock Delaware Chapter

About this event

BNR Delaware Celebrating 10 Years of Community Service in Colors

42 Elks Trail

New Castle, DE 19720, USA

General admission (Blue)
$75

Join us for a vibrant celebration as The Black Nurses Rock (BNR) Delaware Chapter marks its 10th Anniversary! This milestone event, themed "A Burst of Colors," will honor a decade of dedicated community service and scholarship initiatives that have positively impacted lives across the State of Delaware!


Guests will wear the color Blue.

If you would like to purchase a Table (8) of a Color, please purchase 8 tickets. If there are not enough tickets left of that color, please reach out to VP of Fundraising Nishelle Hines at 302-310-0499

General Admission (Royal Blue)
$75

Guests will wear the color Royal Blue.

If you would like to purchase a Table (8) of a Color, please purchase 8 tickets. If there are not enough tickets left of that color, please reach out to VP of Fundraising Nishelle Hines at 302-310-0499

General Admission (Red)
$75

Guests will wear the color red.

If you would like to purchase a Table (8) of a Color, please purchase 8 tickets. If there are not enough tickets left of that color, please reach out to VP of Fundraising Nishelle Hines at 302-310-0499

General Admission (Denim Blue)
$75

Guests will wear Denim.

If you would like to purchase a Table (8) of a Color, please purchase 8 tickets. If there are not enough tickets left of that color, please reach out to VP of Fundraising Nishelle Hines at 302-310-0499

General Admission (Green)
$75

Guests will wear the color Green.

If you would like to purchase a Table (8) of a Color, please purchase 8 tickets. If there are not enough tickets left of that color, please reach out to VP of Fundraising Nishelle Hines at 302-310-0499

General Admission (Orange)
$75

Guests will wear the color orange.

If you would like to purchase a Table (8) of a Color, please purchase 8 tickets. If there are not enough tickets left of that color, please reach out to VP of Fundraising Nishelle Hines at 302-310-0499

General Admission (Yellow)
$75

Guests will wear the color Yellow.

If you would like to purchase a Table (8) of a Color, please purchase 8 tickets. If there are not enough tickets left of that color, please reach out to VP of Fundraising Nishelle Hines at 302-310-0499

General admission (Pink)
$75

Guests will wear the color Yellow.

If you would like to purchase a Table (8) of a Color, please purchase 8 tickets. If there are not enough tickets left of that color, please reach out to VP of Fundraising Nishelle Hines at 302-310-0499

General Admission (White)
$75

Guests will wear the color white.

If you would like to purchase a Table (8) of a Color, please purchase 8 tickets. If there are not enough tickets left of that color, please reach out to VP of Fundraising Nishelle Hines at 302-310-0499

General admission (Purple)
$75

Quest will wear Purple/Lavender.

If you would like to purchase a Table (8) of a Color, please purchase 8 tickets. If there are not enough tickets left of that color, please reach out to VP of Fundraising Nishelle Hines at 302-310-0499

General admission ( Black and white)
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Quest will wear black and white

General Admission (Green)
$75

Guests at this table should wear the color Green.

If you would like to purchase a Table (8) of a Color, please purchase 8 tickets. If there are not enough tickets left of that color, please reach out to VP of Fundraising Nishelle Hines at 302-310-0499

General Admission (Red)
$75

Guests at this table should wear the color Red.

If you would like to purchase a Table (8) of a Color, please purchase 8 tickets. If there are not enough tickets left of that color, please reach out to VP of Fundraising Nishelle Hines at 302-310-0499

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