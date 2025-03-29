BNTM Triple Celebration – Tamil New Year, Mother's Day, and Chittirai Thirunal

The General Admission Ticket is for those who are Non-Members on the day of the Event. The Ticket includes access to participate and attend the event along with a delicious meal.
The General Admission Ticket is for those who are Non-Members on the day of the Event. The Ticket includes access to participate and attend the event along with a delicious meal.
Non Member Kids Admission (Ages 5-12)
$15
The General Admission Ticket is for Kids who are Non-Members on the day of the Event. The Ticket includes access to participate and attend the event along with a delicious meal.
The General Admission Ticket is for Kids who are Non-Members on the day of the Event. The Ticket includes access to participate and attend the event along with a delicious meal.
Members Admission
$15
This ticket is for Members of the Buffalo Niagara Tamil Mandram. Proof of Membership or payment towards Membership may be requested at the time of registration.
The Ticket includes access to participate and attend the event along with a delicious meal.
This ticket is for Members of the Buffalo Niagara Tamil Mandram. Proof of Membership or payment towards Membership may be requested at the time of registration.
The Ticket includes access to participate and attend the event along with a delicious meal.
Member Kids Admission (Ages 5-12)
$10
This ticket is for Members Kids of the Buffalo Niagara Tamil Mandram. Proof of Membership or payment towards Membership may be requested at the time of registration.
The Ticket includes access to participate and attend the event along with a delicious meal.
This ticket is for Members Kids of the Buffalo Niagara Tamil Mandram. Proof of Membership or payment towards Membership may be requested at the time of registration.
The Ticket includes access to participate and attend the event along with a delicious meal.
Add a donation for BUFFALO NIAGARA TAMIL MANDRAM, INC.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!