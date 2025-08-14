Bo Bikes Bama Merch Fundraiser

YOU MUST ADD THIS ITEM TO YOUR ORDER. If you do not add this to your order, we will contact you to get this cost covered before your items are sent out. Our team will be in contact if your order requires additional shipping.
All orders will be shipped via FedEx Express. No PO Boxes.
Richardson 115 Low Profile Trucker Cap - black panels with black mesh back. Bo Bikes Bama text logo embroidered on one panel in white and Bo Jackson’s signature embroidered on the other panel in white.
6 Panel Cotton/Polyester
Mesh Back
Pre-Curved Visor
Cotton Sweatband
Adjustable Plastic Snapback Closure
Richardson 115 Low Profile Trucker Cap - white panels and white mesh back. Bo Bikes Bama state logo embroidered on one panel in black and yellow.
6 Panel Cotton/Polyester
Mesh Back
Pre-Curved Visor
Cotton Sweatband
Adjustable Plastic Snapback Closure
Richardson 115 Low Profile Trucker Cap - lighter grey panels with darker grey mesh back. Bo Bikes Bama state logo embroidered on one panel in black and yellow.
6 Panel Cotton/Polyester
Mesh Back
Pre-Curved Visor
Cotton Sweatband
Adjustable Plastic Snapback Closure
Next Level Brand Unisex Triblend 3/4 Length Raglan T-Shirt with Tahiti Blue Sleeves and Heather White Body. Bo Bikes Bama printed in purple across the chest. 50% Polyester; 25% cotton; 25% rayon. Curved bottom hem.
Size Chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=3896&ColorID=49930&LanguageCode=en
Next Level Brand Unisex Triblend 3/4 Length Raglan T-Shirt with Grey Heather Sleeves and Heather White Body. Bo Bikes Bama printed in grey across the chest. 50% Polyester; 25% cotton; 25% rayon. Curved bottom hem.
Size Chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=3896&ColorID=49930&LanguageCode=en
Bella Canvas Short Sleeve Jersey Tee. Black tee with white text on chest “I Biked Bama with Bo Jackson”. Bo Bikes Bama state logo in white on the left sleeve. 100% cotton. Pre-shrunk.
View size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=29&ColorID=30671&LanguageCode=en
Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey Long Sleeve Tee. Ash color (heather white/grey) with black print. "I Biked Bama with Bo Jackson" on the chest and BBB text logo down the left sleeve.
99% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton/1% polyester
View size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=29&ColorID=30671&LanguageCode=en
Bella+Canvas Unisex Sponge Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt in heather slate (greyish blue) with white BBB state logo printed on the left chest. White drawstring. Pre-shrunk. 52% cotton; 48% polyester.
Size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=2769&ColorID=52136&LanguageCode=en
Bella+Canvas Unisex Sponge Fleece Hoodie Sweatshirt. Lavender hoodie with white Bo Bikes Bama text logo across the chest. White drawstring. Unisex sizing. Pre-shrunk. 52% cotton/48% polyester.
View size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=2768&ColorID=82555&LanguageCode=en
Bella Canvas Unisex Sponge Fleece Hoodie Sweatshirt. Atlantic color hoodie (teal green) with lime green Bo Bikes Bama text logo across the chest. White drawstring. Pre-shrunk. 52% cotton/48% polyester.
View size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=2768&ColorID=82555&LanguageCode=en
Bella+Canvas Unisex Sponge Fleece Hoodie Sweatshirt. Black hoodie with white Bo Bikes Bama text logo across the chest. White drawstring. Pre-shrunk. 52% cotton/48% polyester.
View size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=2768&ColorID=82555&LanguageCode=en
Bella+Canvas Unisex Sponge Fleece Hoodie Sweatshirt. Turquoise color hoodie with purple Bo Bikes Bama text logo across the chest. White drawstring. Pre-shrunk. 52% cotton/48% polyester.
View size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=2768&ColorID=82555&LanguageCode=en
Black Nike Men’s polo with BBB state logo embroidered on the left chest in neon green. 100% polyester.
Dyenomite brand black tie dye shirt with neon yellow/green - BBB text logo on front and BBB state logo+partners on the back. 100% cotton. Slight color variations may occur, given the dyeing process. Note that these do run a little large.
Size chart: https://www.apparelvideos.com/cs/CatalogBrowser?todo=mm&productId=PC145
Port & Co™ Crystal Tie-Dye Tee brand teal/black tie dye shirt with neon green - BBB text logo on front and BBB state logo+partners on the back. 100% cotton. Slight color variations may occur, given the dyeing process. Note that these do run a little large.
Size chart: https://www.apparelvideos.com/cs/CatalogBrowser?todo=mm&productId=PC145
2025 The Final Ride T-Shirt. Bella+Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee. Mustard gold color with black and white print. Front design has all of the years of BBB listed. 52% cotton/48% polyester. Pre-shrunk.
Size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=7584&ColorID=79566&LanguageCode=en
2025 The Final Ride T-Shirt. Bella+Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee. Heather black color with white and gold print. Front design has all of the years of BBB listed. 52% cotton/48% polyester. Pre-shrunk.
Size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=7584&ColorID=79566&LanguageCode=en
2024 T-Shirt. Bella+Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee. Turquoise color with coral and navy print. 52% cotton/48% polyester. Pre-shrunk.
Size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=7584&ColorID=79566&LanguageCode=en
2024 T-Shirt. Bella+Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee. Heather prism blue color with coral and navy print. 52% cotton/48% polyester. Pre-shrunk.
Size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=7584&ColorID=79566&LanguageCode=en
Bella+Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee. Black shirt with neon green, purple, and white print. Repeating pattern on front. 2023 ride date on the back. 52% cotton/48% polyester. Pre-shrunk.
Size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=7584&ColorID=79566&LanguageCode=en
Bella+Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee. Neon blue shirt with neon green and white print. Repeating pattern on front. 2023 ride date on the back. 52% cotton/48% polyester. Pre-shrunk.
Size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=7584&ColorID=79566&LanguageCode=en
Nike Unisex Athletic Cut Tee. Heather grey shirt with BBB logo in neon green on the front. BBB state logo in neon blue and sponsors in neon blue print on the back. No ride date listed but this shirt is from 2022. 57% cotton/43% polyester.
Nike Unisex Athletic Cut Tee. Purple shirt with BBB logo in sky blue on the front. BBB state logo in green on back and sponsors in sky blue print on the back. No ride date listed but this shirt is from 2022. 57% cotton/43% polyester.
Nike Unisex Athletic Cut Tee. Kelly green shirt with BBB logo in yellow on the front. BBB state logo and sponsors in yellow on back. No ride date listed but this shirt is from 2021 or the "ride from home" year. 57% cotton/43% polyester.
Nike Unisex Athletic Cut Tee. Red shirt with BBB logo in navy on the left chest and 04.27.11 We Remember #WHYWERIDE in white on the right chest. BBB state logo in navy on back and sponsors in navy and white. 2019 ride date listed on back. 57% cotton/43% polyester.
Trek Custom Brand Jerseys. Women's jerseys are the "Pro Fit" style: Skintight fit, shorter on the front and elongated in the back. Developed with riding position in mind to maximize aerodynamic properties.
Men's jerseys are the "Fitted" style. Form fitting jersey, remains close to the body minimizing wind resistance in the saddle. Incredibly versatile as it gives you a sleek profile while maintaining incredible comfort throughout your ride.
Size Chart: https://bit.ly/jerseysizechart
Other details:
Trek Custom Brand Jerseys. Both Men's and Women's jerseys are the "Fitted" style. Review the sizing chart for more measurements. Form fitting jersey, remains close to the body minimizing wind resistance in the saddle. Incredibly versatile as it gives you a sleek profile while maintaining incredible comfort throughout your ride.
Size Chart: https://bit.ly/jerseysizechart
Other details:
Trek Custom Brand Jerseys. Note that the sizing of this jersey is different than the 2024 and 2025 jerseys, despite both being "Trek Custom".
Women's jerseys are a "Fitted" style. Men's jerseys are a "Race Fit" style; except Men's 3XL we have both "Race Fit" and "Semi-Fitted".
Size Chart: https://bobikesbama.com/assets/2023/01/BBB-Jersey-Sizing-Chart.pdf
Other details:
These jerseys were made custom in coordination with Nike and Gita Cycling. Made in Italy. Both men's and women's are all a tighter "race fit".
Size Chart: https://bobikesbama.com/assets/2021/01/BBB-2021-Jersey-Sizing-Guide.jpg
Other details:
These jerseys were made custom in coordination with Nike and Gita Cycling. Made in Italy. Men's jerseys are a tighter "race fit".
Size Chart: https://bobikesbama.com/assets/2018/03/bbb-2018-jersey-fitguide.jpg
Other details:
Trek brand custom 6-inch crew socks from the 2025 ride. Sizing:
Design Notes:
Trek Custom Crew Sock in dark purple/plum color with white text. Bo Bikes Bama in white from ankle up and 4 2 7 2 4 on the opposite side (this is the date of the 2024 ride and the anniversary of the 2011 tornadoes). 95% Polyamide/5% Elasthan.
Sizing:
XS/S - Women’s 5.5-7.5 and Men’s 4-6
M/L - Women’s 8.5-11.5 and Men’s 7-10
XL/XXL - Women’s 12.5-13.5 and Men’s 11-14
Sock Guy brand socks - SGX compression comfort. Black and cream colored design with “Bo Bikes Bama” in neon up from the ankle. These socks are from the 2023 ride but do not have the date on them.
Sizing:
S/M - Women’s 6-10 and Men’s 5-9
L/XL - Women’s 10-14 and Men’s 9-13
75% Polypro / 15% Nylon / 10% Spandex
Easy Fit Compression Cuff
Airflow Mesh Upper
Zero-Slip Arch Support
Moisture-Wicking Sole
Seamless Toe
Bontrager brand unisex cycling cap. One size fits most. Small bill and mesh material, designed to fit perfectly under any helmet and offers additional weather protection, on or off the bike. 94% polyester; 6% spandex.
Yellow: Yellow color with white stripe front to back with BBB text logo in black across the top. Bontrager logo on the back.
Light Blue: Light blue color with BBB text logo in coral across the top.
Trek 26oz black water bottle, featuring repeating Bo Bikes Bama text logo and "8-bit" Bo Jackson riding a bike. BPA free.
Trek 21oz clear plastic water bottles with black top. BPA free. Two options:
Red/Navy Print: BBB state logo on front with 2019 ride date. #WHYWERIDE and partner logos on back.
Neon/Black Print: BBB state logo on front and partner logos on back.
Large non woven black tote bag with white Bo Bikes Bama logo printed on 1 side. Cardboard bottom insert. 13"x10"x15"
Two koozie options, both are made from neoprene (wet suit material).
Navy Koozie with Yellow Print: BBB state logo on the front with partner logos. Sponsor logos on the back. Bottom features a quote from Bo Jackson.
Black Koozie with Yellow Print: BBB state logo on front and #WHYWERIDE on the back. Bottom features a quote from Bo Jackson.
4 inch BBB state logo stickers.
White: Die cut sticker/decal. The logo is white with a transparent background making it perfect for a car decal. UV protective coating.
Full Color: The logo is full color with a white outline. Made from thick vinyl.
Black lanyard with white Bo Bikes Bama text logo printed. Horizontal clip on end.
6" x 7.5" purple/blue/green Styrene bike plate. Holes in top two corners and center on the bottom to attach to the front of your bike. Or frame it as a memento!
