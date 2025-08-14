Bo Bikes Bama Merch Fundraiser

MUST ADD TO ALL ORDERS: Shipping & Fulfillment item
MUST ADD TO ALL ORDERS: Shipping & Fulfillment
$15

YOU MUST ADD THIS ITEM TO YOUR ORDER. If you do not add this to your order, we will contact you to get this cost covered before your items are sent out. Our team will be in contact if your order requires additional shipping.


All orders will be shipped via FedEx Express. No PO Boxes.

Bo Jackson Signature Black Trucker Cap item
Bo Jackson Signature Black Trucker Cap
$30

Richardson 115 Low Profile Trucker Cap - black panels with black mesh back. Bo Bikes Bama text logo embroidered on one panel in white and Bo Jackson’s signature embroidered on the other panel in white.


6 Panel Cotton/Polyester

Mesh Back

Pre-Curved Visor

Cotton Sweatband

Adjustable Plastic Snapback Closure

White Trucker Cap item
White Trucker Cap
$26

Richardson 115 Low Profile Trucker Cap - white panels and white mesh back. Bo Bikes Bama state logo embroidered on one panel in black and yellow. 


6 Panel Cotton/Polyester

Mesh Back

Pre-Curved Visor

Cotton Sweatband

Adjustable Plastic Snapback Closure

Grey Trucker Cap item
Grey Trucker Cap
$26

Richardson 115 Low Profile Trucker Cap - lighter grey panels with darker grey mesh back. Bo Bikes Bama state logo embroidered on one panel in black and yellow. 


6 Panel Cotton/Polyester

Mesh Back

Pre-Curved Visor

Cotton Sweatband

Adjustable Plastic Snapback Closure

Teal/White Raglan Tee item
Teal/White Raglan Tee
$21

Next Level Brand Unisex Triblend 3/4 Length Raglan T-Shirt with Tahiti Blue Sleeves and Heather White Body. Bo Bikes Bama printed in purple across the chest. 50% Polyester; 25% cotton; 25% rayon. Curved bottom hem.


Size Chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=3896&ColorID=49930&LanguageCode=en

Grey/White Raglan Tee item
Grey/White Raglan Tee
$21

Next Level Brand Unisex Triblend 3/4 Length Raglan T-Shirt with Grey Heather Sleeves and Heather White Body. Bo Bikes Bama printed in grey across the chest. 50% Polyester; 25% cotton; 25% rayon. Curved bottom hem.


Size Chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=3896&ColorID=49930&LanguageCode=en

"I Biked Bama..." Short Sleeve Tee item
"I Biked Bama..." Short Sleeve Tee
$17

Bella Canvas Short Sleeve Jersey Tee. Black tee with white text on chest “I Biked Bama with Bo Jackson”. Bo Bikes Bama state logo in white on the left sleeve. 100% cotton. Pre-shrunk. 


View size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=29&ColorID=30671&LanguageCode=en

"I Biked Bama..." Long Sleeve Tee item
"I Biked Bama..." Long Sleeve Tee
$21

Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey Long Sleeve Tee. Ash color (heather white/grey) with black print. "I Biked Bama with Bo Jackson" on the chest and BBB text logo down the left sleeve.


99% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton/1% polyester


View size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=29&ColorID=30671&LanguageCode=en

Zip-Up Hoodie item
Zip-Up Hoodie
$43

Bella+Canvas Unisex Sponge Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt in heather slate (greyish blue) with white BBB state logo printed on the left chest. White drawstring. Pre-shrunk. 52% cotton; 48% polyester.


Size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=2769&ColorID=52136&LanguageCode=en

Lavender Hoodie (S & 3XL only) item
Lavender Hoodie (S & 3XL only)
$43

Bella+Canvas Unisex Sponge Fleece Hoodie Sweatshirt. Lavender hoodie with white Bo Bikes Bama text logo across the chest. White drawstring. Unisex sizing. Pre-shrunk. 52% cotton/48% polyester.


View size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=2768&ColorID=82555&LanguageCode=en

Atlantic Hoodie (Small Only) item
Atlantic Hoodie (Small Only)
$43

Bella Canvas Unisex Sponge Fleece Hoodie Sweatshirt. Atlantic color hoodie (teal green) with lime green Bo Bikes Bama text logo across the chest. White drawstring. Pre-shrunk. 52% cotton/48% polyester.


View size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=2768&ColorID=82555&LanguageCode=en

Black Hoodie item
Black Hoodie
$43

Bella+Canvas Unisex Sponge Fleece Hoodie Sweatshirt. Black hoodie with white Bo Bikes Bama text logo across the chest. White drawstring. Pre-shrunk. 52% cotton/48% polyester.


View size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=2768&ColorID=82555&LanguageCode=en

Turquoise Hoodie item
Turquoise Hoodie
$43

Bella+Canvas Unisex Sponge Fleece Hoodie Sweatshirt. Turquoise color hoodie with purple Bo Bikes Bama text logo across the chest. White drawstring. Pre-shrunk. 52% cotton/48% polyester.


View size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=2768&ColorID=82555&LanguageCode=en

Nike Men's Polo (Small Only) item
Nike Men's Polo (Small Only)
$40

Black Nike Men’s polo with BBB state logo embroidered on the left chest in neon green. 100% polyester.

Black Tie Dye T-Shirt (S & M only) item
Black Tie Dye T-Shirt (S & M only)
$21

Dyenomite brand black tie dye shirt with neon yellow/green - BBB text logo on front and BBB state logo+partners on the back. 100% cotton. Slight color variations may occur, given the dyeing process. Note that these do run a little large.


Size chart: https://www.apparelvideos.com/cs/CatalogBrowser?todo=mm&productId=PC145

Teal Blue Tie Dye T-Shirt (S & M only) item
Teal Blue Tie Dye T-Shirt (S & M only)
$21

Port & Co™ Crystal Tie-Dye Tee brand teal/black tie dye shirt with neon green - BBB text logo on front and BBB state logo+partners on the back. 100% cotton. Slight color variations may occur, given the dyeing process. Note that these do run a little large.


Size chart: https://www.apparelvideos.com/cs/CatalogBrowser?todo=mm&productId=PC145

2025 Mustard T-Shirt (XS & S only) item
2025 Mustard T-Shirt (XS & S only)
$17

2025 The Final Ride T-Shirt. Bella+Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee. Mustard gold color with black and white print. Front design has all of the years of BBB listed. 52% cotton/48% polyester. Pre-shrunk.


Size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=7584&ColorID=79566&LanguageCode=en

2025 Heather Black T-Shirt (XS & S Only) item
2025 Heather Black T-Shirt (XS & S Only)
$17

2025 The Final Ride T-Shirt. Bella+Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee. Heather black color with white and gold print. Front design has all of the years of BBB listed. 52% cotton/48% polyester. Pre-shrunk.


Size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=7584&ColorID=79566&LanguageCode=en

2024 Turquoise T-Shirt item
2024 Turquoise T-Shirt
$13

2024 T-Shirt. Bella+Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee. Turquoise color with coral and navy print. 52% cotton/48% polyester. Pre-shrunk.


Size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=7584&ColorID=79566&LanguageCode=en

2024 Heather Prism Blue T-Shirt item
2024 Heather Prism Blue T-Shirt
$13

2024 T-Shirt. Bella+Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee. Heather prism blue color with coral and navy print. 52% cotton/48% polyester. Pre-shrunk.


Size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=7584&ColorID=79566&LanguageCode=en

2023 Black T-Shirt item
2023 Black T-Shirt
$13

Bella+Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee. Black shirt with neon green, purple, and white print. Repeating pattern on front. 2023 ride date on the back. 52% cotton/48% polyester. Pre-shrunk.


Size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=7584&ColorID=79566&LanguageCode=en

2023 Neon Blue T-Shirt item
2023 Neon Blue T-Shirt
$13

Bella+Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee. Neon blue shirt with neon green and white print. Repeating pattern on front. 2023 ride date on the back. 52% cotton/48% polyester. Pre-shrunk.


Size chart: https://www.ssactivewear.com/ShopNow/ItemSpecSheet.aspx?ID=7584&ColorID=79566&LanguageCode=en

Grey Nike T-Shirt item
Grey Nike T-Shirt
$13

Nike Unisex Athletic Cut Tee. Heather grey shirt with BBB logo in neon green on the front. BBB state logo in neon blue and sponsors in neon blue print on the back. No ride date listed but this shirt is from 2022. 57% cotton/43% polyester.

Purple Nike T-Shirt (2XL & 3XL only) item
Purple Nike T-Shirt (2XL & 3XL only)
$13

Nike Unisex Athletic Cut Tee. Purple shirt with BBB logo in sky blue on the front. BBB state logo in green on back and sponsors in sky blue print on the back. No ride date listed but this shirt is from 2022. 57% cotton/43% polyester.

Green Nike T-Shirt item
Green Nike T-Shirt
$4

Nike Unisex Athletic Cut Tee. Kelly green shirt with BBB logo in yellow on the front. BBB state logo and sponsors in yellow on back. No ride date listed but this shirt is from 2021 or the "ride from home" year. 57% cotton/43% polyester.

2019 Red Nike T-Shirt (S & M only) item
2019 Red Nike T-Shirt (S & M only)
$4

Nike Unisex Athletic Cut Tee. Red shirt with BBB logo in navy on the left chest and 04.27.11 We Remember #WHYWERIDE in white on the right chest. BBB state logo in navy on back and sponsors in navy and white. 2019 ride date listed on back. 57% cotton/43% polyester.

2025 'The Final Ride' Cycling Jersey item
2025 'The Final Ride' Cycling Jersey
$77

Trek Custom Brand Jerseys. Women's jerseys are the "Pro Fit" style: Skintight fit, shorter on the front and elongated in the back. Developed with riding position in mind to maximize aerodynamic properties.


Men's jerseys are the "Fitted" style. Form fitting jersey, remains close to the body minimizing wind resistance in the saddle. Incredibly versatile as it gives you a sleek profile while maintaining incredible comfort throughout your ride.


Size Chart: https://bit.ly/jerseysizechart


Other details:

  • Black and yellow 2025 "The Final Ride" design
  • Three pockets on the back
  • Bo Jackson's "signature" on the right sleeve; COUNTRY Financial logo on the left sleeve.
2024 Cycling Jersey item
2024 Cycling Jersey
$60

Trek Custom Brand Jerseys. Both Men's and Women's jerseys are the "Fitted" style. Review the sizing chart for more measurements. Form fitting jersey, remains close to the body minimizing wind resistance in the saddle. Incredibly versatile as it gives you a sleek profile while maintaining incredible comfort throughout your ride.


Size Chart: https://bit.ly/jerseysizechart


Other details:

  • Color is most accurate in the second photo and photo of Bo.
  • Plum and coral line design.
  • Three pockets on the back.
  • Partner and sponsor logos on the back above and on the pockets.
  • Auburn, AL on left side panel and 4 2 7 2 4 (date of the 2024 ride and anniversary of the 2011 tornadoes) on the right side.
2023 Cycling Jersey item
2023 Cycling Jersey
$60

Trek Custom Brand Jerseys. Note that the sizing of this jersey is different than the 2024 and 2025 jerseys, despite both being "Trek Custom".


Women's jerseys are a "Fitted" style. Men's jerseys are a "Race Fit" style; except Men's 3XL we have both "Race Fit" and "Semi-Fitted".


Size Chart: https://bobikesbama.com/assets/2023/01/BBB-Jersey-Sizing-Chart.pdf


Other details:

  • Light and dark grey tie dye/wash with neon, black, and purple designs.
  • Three pockets on the back with partner and sponsor logos.
  • Auburn, AL and ride date (04.22.23) inside state logo on back.
  • Pink breast cancer ribbon on left sleeve in honor of our Marketing Director Rylee who was diagnosed in 2023 (and is doing well!)
2021 Cycling Jersey (Men's Sizes Only) item
2021 Cycling Jersey (Men's Sizes Only)
$26

These jerseys were made custom in coordination with Nike and Gita Cycling. Made in Italy. Both men's and women's are all a tighter "race fit".


Size Chart: https://bobikesbama.com/assets/2021/01/BBB-2021-Jersey-Sizing-Guide.jpg


Other details:

  • Yellow and white design.
  • Black BBB text logo on chest and 20 21 on collarbones (the year).
  • BBB state logo in black on the back with date of the 'ride' (this was the ride from home only year + small VIP ride)
  • Three pockets on the back.
  • Wind Creek Hospitality logo on left sleeve.
2018 Cycling Jersey (Men's S Only) item
2018 Cycling Jersey (Men's S Only)
$26

These jerseys were made custom in coordination with Nike and Gita Cycling. Made in Italy. Men's jerseys are a tighter "race fit".


Size Chart: https://bobikesbama.com/assets/2018/03/bbb-2018-jersey-fitguide.jpg


Other details:

  • Navy, grey, yellow, light blue design.
  • Bo Bikes Bama across chest
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama logo on right sleeve and YellaWood logo on left sleeve.
  • BBB state logo on back with ride date (April 28, 2018) and Auburn, AL inside
  • Three pockets on the back with partner logos.
2025 Cycling Socks item
2025 Cycling Socks
$10

Trek brand custom 6-inch crew socks from the 2025 ride. Sizing:

  • XS/S - Fits women's 5.5-7.5 & men's 4-6
  • M/L - Fits women's 8.5-11.5 & men's 7-10
  • XL/2XL - Fits women's 12.5-13.5 & men's 11-14

Design Notes:

  • 95% polyamide; 5% elasthan
  • 6 inch crew sock
  • Black socks with white “Bo Bikes Bama” up from the ankle and “The Final Ride” up from the front side; reversed on the second sock.
  • “Auburn, AL” in yellow on the toe.
Trek Dark Purple Socks (XS/S only) item
Trek Dark Purple Socks (XS/S only)
$7

Trek Custom Crew Sock in dark purple/plum color with white text. Bo Bikes Bama in white from ankle up and 4 2 7 2 4 on the opposite side (this is the date of the 2024 ride and the anniversary of the 2011 tornadoes). 95% Polyamide/5% Elasthan.


Sizing: 

XS/S - Women’s 5.5-7.5 and Men’s 4-6

M/L - Women’s 8.5-11.5 and Men’s 7-10

XL/XXL - Women’s 12.5-13.5 and Men’s 11-14

Black/Cream/Neon Socks (S/M only) item
Black/Cream/Neon Socks (S/M only)
$4

Sock Guy brand socks - SGX compression comfort. Black and cream colored design with “Bo Bikes Bama” in neon up from the ankle. These socks are from the 2023 ride but do not have the date on them. 


Sizing: 

S/M - Women’s 6-10 and Men’s 5-9

L/XL - Women’s 10-14 and Men’s 9-13


75% Polypro / 15% Nylon / 10% Spandex

Easy Fit Compression Cuff

Airflow Mesh Upper

Zero-Slip Arch Support

Moisture-Wicking Sole

Seamless Toe

Cycling Caps (Blue Only) item
Cycling Caps (Blue Only)
$4

Bontrager brand unisex cycling cap. One size fits most. Small bill and mesh material, designed to fit perfectly under any helmet and offers additional weather protection, on or off the bike. 94% polyester; 6% spandex.


Yellow: Yellow color with white stripe front to back with BBB text logo in black across the top. Bontrager logo on the back.


Light Blue: Light blue color with BBB text logo in coral across the top.

Black Water Bottle item
Black Water Bottle
$9

Trek 26oz black water bottle, featuring repeating Bo Bikes Bama text logo and "8-bit" Bo Jackson riding a bike. BPA free.

Clear Water Bottle (2 options) item
Clear Water Bottle (2 options)
$4

Trek 21oz clear plastic water bottles with black top. BPA free. Two options:


Red/Navy Print: BBB state logo on front with 2019 ride date. #WHYWERIDE and partner logos on back.


Neon/Black Print: BBB state logo on front and partner logos on back.

Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
$4

Large non woven black tote bag with white Bo Bikes Bama logo printed on 1 side. Cardboard bottom insert. 13"x10"x15"

Koozie (2 options) item
Koozie (2 options)
$1

Two koozie options, both are made from neoprene (wet suit material).


Navy Koozie with Yellow Print: BBB state logo on the front with partner logos. Sponsor logos on the back. Bottom features a quote from Bo Jackson.


Black Koozie with Yellow Print: BBB state logo on front and #WHYWERIDE on the back. Bottom features a quote from Bo Jackson.

BBB Stickers (2 options) item
BBB Stickers (2 options)
$1

4 inch BBB state logo stickers.


White: Die cut sticker/decal. The logo is white with a transparent background making it perfect for a car decal. UV protective coating.


Full Color: The logo is full color with a white outline. Made from thick vinyl.

Lanyard item
Lanyard
$1

Black lanyard with white Bo Bikes Bama text logo printed. Horizontal clip on end.

Bike Plate item
Bike Plate
$1

6" x 7.5" purple/blue/green Styrene bike plate. Holes in top two corners and center on the bottom to attach to the front of your bike. Or frame it as a memento!

